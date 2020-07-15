World Youth Skills Day Activities That People Can Participate In; See Details Here

The World Youth Skills Day is celebrated across the world on July 15 every year. The day is observed to raise awareness about the importance of investing in youth skills development. The day also encourages youth to celebrate the value of acquiring many skills.

In the year 2014, the United Nations General Assembly created a resolution and declared July 15 as World Youth Skills Day. Moreover, the day was initiated to achieve better socio-economic conditions for the youth. Listed below are a few activities which one can conduct to celebrate World Youth Skills Day. Take a look:

How to celebrate World Youth Skills Day

You can help to spread awareness: One can do a bit by spreading knowledge about those who are looking for jobs. It is also essential to spread the awareness to others about that vocation, and skill-based education, which can make a difference in the employment crisis that exists today.

You can be a mentor: Anyone who wants significant progress in life must have a mentor. One can opt to become a mentor and establish emotional bonds to provide the support and guidance to youth, which will eventually help them to succeed in life and reach their goals. Some of the components which are needed for successful mentoring are consistency, empathy, and caring attitude.

You can become a volunteer: Many of the well-known organisations today offer benefits to their employees that put in volunteering hours. This initiative can become a blessing to those who want to build their career in specific areas. As an example, if you are running a tech company, you can send your employees to solve IT problems at non-profit organisations. By doing this, it will help them improve their skills in specific areas by giving them a glimpse of the community around them.

Attending a virtual conference: UNESCO-UNEVOC every year organises a Virtual Conference on Skills for a Resilient Youth for a week. The conference is held from 6-14 July 2020. This year, it will be focused on the importance of developing skilled youth across the globe. Moreover, several virtual events focusing on the theme of “Skills for a Resilient Youth” are organised to mark this day.

