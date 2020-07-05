World Zoonoses Day Quotes And Messages That One Can Read On This Day

World Zoonoses Day is held every year on July 6 to commemorate the scientific achievement of the first vaccination against the zoonotic disease. Zoonoses are infectious diseases caused by bacteria, viruses and parasites spread between animals and humans.

It was back on July 6, 1885, when Louis Pasteur successfully administered the first vaccine against rabies, a zoonotic disease. There are some 150 reported zoonotic diseases that currently exist.

People may develop zoonotic diseases from contact with infected live poultry, rodents, reptiles, amphibians, insects, and other domestic and wild animals. A common way of the spread of these diseases is through the bite of a mosquito or a tick. To know more about this here’s taking a look at a few World Zoonoses Day quotes and messages that one could read to know more about it.

World Zoonoses Day quotes and messages

“The accelerating pace of zoonotic transmission of novel viruses into humans is attributable to anthropogenic epidemiologic factors. Only behaviour modification or medical management of this future health burden will minimize the risks of future zoonoses for human populations.” â€• Michael G Cordingley, Viruses: Agents of Evolutionary Invention

World Zoonoses Day is important to every one of us because it brings to light the various diseases that animals can cause and the ways we can prevent diseases.

Animal lovers and animal keepers can explain the importance of this day much better as world zoonotic diseases are usually originated in animals.

World zoonoses day tells us how the health of animals is related to the health of humans.

Also read | Hima Das Urges People To Be Proactive Near Kaziranga To Ensure Safety Of Animals

World Zoonoses Day gives us an idea of the fact how the health of humans is dependent on the health of animals.

World zoonoses day is all about learning the ways to treat animals better so that animals remain healthy.

World zoonose day will keep you updated about the various measures you can take to keep your animals healthy and happy.

Also read | Shraddha Kapoor's Pictures That Show Her Love For Animals; Check Out

World Zoonoses day celebrates the day the french biologist used the first vaccine against rabies.

We all have a friend who is an animal lover and this day is particularly important to them so that they know how they might be affected by the bites and scratches of their precious animals.

Diseases like rabies that are caused by animal bites are deadly and so we should learn more about them.

Also read | Shikhar Dhawan Lauded By Harbhajan Singh For Feeding Animals With Family; Watch Video

Also read | R Madhavan Shares Adorable Video Of A Bear; Says 'this Is Why I Love Animals'

Image courtesy: Unsplash.com