Yoga Day 2022: Here Are Some Basic Yoga Asanas For Beginners To Practice Every Day

International Yoga Day is celebrated across the globe on June 21 to honour the traditional practice of yoga and adapt to a healthier lifestyle in the midst of stress and anxiety-ridden routine. The idea of celebrating a Yoga Day was proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as he spoke about having a 'holistic approach to health and well-being'.

Practising yoga leads to multiple benefits including an improved muscle tone, flexibility, and balance as well as reduced stress, anxiety and chronic pain. Ahead of Yoga Day 2022, we have curated a list of some basic Yoga Asanas for beginners to practice.

Here are some basic yoga asanas for beginners to do every day

Sukhasana

The pose helps in relieving stress and boosting flexibility. One has to simply sit cross-legged on a Yoga mat with their hands on their knees. With your spine absolutely straight, close your eyes and take deep breaths.

Cat-Cow pose

The pose aids in 'awakening the spine', which in turn helps ease one's back pain. It also improves the flexibility of the whole spine, neck, chest, and shoulders. One can repeat the asana 5 to 10 times or even more.

Vrikshasana (Tree Pose)

One has to stand straight for this pose and then stretch their hands to the top in a prayer position. Balancing your body on the right leg, bend your left leg out to the left side and press it against the inner right thigh. The pose helps in improving balance.

Balasana (Child's pose)

According to Everyday Health, experts call this pose one of the 'most healing yoga poses'. "It awakens the connection between the breath and body and sends calming energy through all the muscles. It’s an opportunity to get grounded, go inward, and to come out of your busy mind and into your body by awakening your breath from the inside out," experts said.

Baby Pigeon Pose

The pose is specifically helpful for runners as it enhances hip flexibility. "If you run, lift weights, do CrossFit, or Spin, you must do this stretch to keep strong and flexible and enhance your performance," as per Yoga experts.

Tadasana (Mountain Pose)

The pose helps in identifying any imbalances in the shoulders, giving a clue as to what areas to work on.

