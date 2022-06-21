As the world commemorates International Yoga Day on Tuesday, June 21, AIIMS Delhi Director Randeep Guleria spoke exclusively to Republic TV and emphasised the benefits of Yoga in battling COVID-19. The AIIMS Director stated that people are aware of the benefits of Yoga and therefore, they want to come forward and make it an international movement.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Yoga Day 2022, Randeep Guleria said, "Yoga has helped people battle COVID times both mentally and physically. With yoga, people were able to decrease their stress when in isolation or at home. It also helped in breathing especially for those who had respiratory issues."

Speaking of this year's Yoga day celebration, Guleria said, "There is a lot of enthusiasm as people were looking forward to celebrating Yoga Day in a physical mode. The last two years have been challenging due to the pandemic as the day was celebrated in a virtual mode with people doing Yoga at their respective homes".

"Everyone understands the benefits of Yoga and so they want to come forward and make it a movement not only at a national level but at an international level", he added.

International Yoga Day 2022

The theme of this year's International Day of Yoga is ‘Yoga for Humanity’. As the world witnessed the deadly COVID-19 pandemic which has not only been difficult for the physical health of those affected but also had a negative impact on their mental well-being. Therefore, in a bid to address health issues including depression and anxiety, adapting to yoga in such a situation has become a must.

The Yoga programme held at Mysuru during PM Modi's visit is also part of the novel programme ‘Guardian Yoga Ring’ which is held as part of a collaborative exercise between 79 countries and United Nations organisations along with Indian Missions abroad to illustrate Yoga’s unifying power that surpasses national boundaries.

On September 27, 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for the first time, introduced the idea of an International Day of Yoga during his address at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). Later, on December 11, 2014, the UNGA declared June 21 to be observed as World Yoga Day or International Yoga Day.

Since 2015, International Yoga Day has been observed on June 21.

(Image: RepublicWorld)