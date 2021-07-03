Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D - World's First DNA Vaccine For COVID: Unique Features Explained

Quick links:
IMAGE: Zydus Universe
With Zydus Cadila applying for DCGI's emergency approval for its COVID vaccine (ZyCoV-D), India awaits the world's first DNA COVID-19 vaccine. Apart from its unique technology, ZyCoV-D differs from the other Indian COVID vaccines with its 3-dose system. The Ahmedabad-based company which has submitted the data of its third phase trials, seeks to launch ZyCoV-D for 12 years & above - making it the first vaccine aimed to innoculate teenaged children in India.
As per its website, ZyCoV-D is a DNA vaccine based on plasmid DNA - a small, circular and extrachromosomal bacterial DNA. The plasmid DNA with its property of self-replication carries the genetic code of the virus. This helps the plasmids make spike protein and develop antibodies. ZyCoV-D is a three-dose vaccine injected at an interval of 28 days each. ZyCoV-D is manufactured by Zydus Cadila in collaboration with the Centre's National Biopharma Mission.
On the other hand, India's other vaccine Covishield - manufactured by Serum Institute of India (SII) in collaboration with Oxford-AstraZeneca is a Recombinant Chimpanzee Adenovirus vector vaccine with an efficacy of 70.42%. The vaccine uses a weakened common cold virus causing infection in chimpanzees and modifies it so that it does not cause illness in the recipient. Covishield is administered in two doses at a gap of 12-16 weeks and costs Rs 780 at private hospitals.
Meanwhile, Covaxin - an indigenous COVID-19 vaccine by Bharat Biotech, developed in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) - National Institute of Virology (NIV) is a Whole Virion Inactivated Corona Virus Vaccine with an overall efficacy of 77.8%. This vaccine uses a dead virus, hence producing an immune response in the body when injected. Covaxin is administered at a gap of 28 days and costs Rs 1410 at private hospitals.
The third vaccine - 'Sputnik V' manufactured by Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd is a human adenoviral vector-based vaccine with an efficacy of 91.4%. It uses uses two human recombinant adenovirus vectors for its two doses, making a spike protein in the recipient to generate antibodies. It is administered at a gap of 21 days and costs Rs 1,145 at private hospitals.
According to the company's website, Phase-3 clinical trials were conducted on 30,000 healthy adult volunteers and was found to be safe, well-tolerated and immunogenic. In phase-1/2 trials, after conducting trials on 1000 volunteers, the vaccine was found to be safe and elicit a strong immunogenic response. The vaccine trials were conducted in over 60 plus sites and is stable at 2 to 8 degrees as a result in a normal refrigeration temperature. The vaccine is also very thermostable at 25 degrees.
Moreover, Zydus Cadila chief Dr Sharvil Patel said that the vaccine uses no needles for injecting. The vaccine vial comes with a spring-powered device which delivers the shot is a precise stream into the recipient. Zydus aims to produce 5 crore doses by December 2021. Dr Patel has stated two doses of ZyCoV-D itself must be sufficient to prevent hospitallisation due to COVID-19.
Centre's COVID working group Chairman Dr. NK Arora said that ZyCoV-D said, "With the Zydus Cadila vaccine's trial complete, by July end or in August, we might be able to start administering this vaccine to children of 12-18 age group. We have a window period of 6-8 months to immunise everybody in the country. In coming days, our target is to administer 1 crore doses every day". Other vaccines in the pipeline are Biological E's COVID vaccine - Corbevax, Covaxin's nasal vaccine, SII's Novavax.