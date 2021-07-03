Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D - World's First DNA Vaccine For COVID: Unique Features Explained

With Zydus Cadila applying for DCGI's emergency approval for its COVID vaccine (ZyCoV-D), India awaits the world's first DNA COVID-19 vaccine. Apart from its unique technology, ZyCoV-D differs from the other Indian COVID vaccines with its 3-dose system. The Ahmedabad-based company which has submitted the data of its third phase trials, seeks to launch ZyCoV-D for 12 years & above - making it the first vaccine aimed to innoculate teenaged children in India.

How is ZyCoV-D different?

As per its website, ZyCoV-D is a DNA vaccine based on plasmid DNA - a small, circular and extrachromosomal bacterial DNA. The plasmid DNA with its property of self-replication carries the genetic code of the virus. This helps the plasmids make spike protein and develop antibodies. ZyCoV-D is a three-dose vaccine injected at an interval of 28 days each. ZyCoV-D is manufactured by Zydus Cadila in collaboration with the Centre's National Biopharma Mission.

On the other hand, India's other vaccine Covishield - manufactured by Serum Institute of India (SII) in collaboration with Oxford-AstraZeneca is a Recombinant Chimpanzee Adenovirus vector vaccine with an efficacy of 70.42%. The vaccine uses a weakened common cold virus causing infection in chimpanzees and modifies it so that it does not cause illness in the recipient. Covishield is administered in two doses at a gap of 12-16 weeks and costs Rs 780 at private hospitals.

Meanwhile, Covaxin - an indigenous COVID-19 vaccine by Bharat Biotech, developed in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) - National Institute of Virology (NIV) is a Whole Virion Inactivated Corona Virus Vaccine with an overall efficacy of 77.8%. This vaccine uses a dead virus, hence producing an immune response in the body when injected. Covaxin is administered at a gap of 28 days and costs Rs 1410 at private hospitals.

The third vaccine - 'Sputnik V' manufactured by Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd is a human adenoviral vector-based vaccine with an efficacy of 91.4%. It uses uses two human recombinant adenovirus vectors for its two doses, making a spike protein in the recipient to generate antibodies. It is administered at a gap of 21 days and costs Rs 1,145 at private hospitals.

About ZyCoV-D's trials

According to the company's website, Phase-3 clinical trials were conducted on 30,000 healthy adult volunteers and was found to be safe, well-tolerated and immunogenic. In phase-1/2 trials, after conducting trials on 1000 volunteers, the vaccine was found to be safe and elicit a strong immunogenic response. The vaccine trials were conducted in over 60 plus sites and is stable at 2 to 8 degrees as a result in a normal refrigeration temperature. The vaccine is also very thermostable at 25 degrees.

What other unique features does ZyCoV-D shot have?

Moreover, Zydus Cadila chief Dr Sharvil Patel said that the vaccine uses no needles for injecting. The vaccine vial comes with a spring-powered device which delivers the shot is a precise stream into the recipient. Zydus aims to produce 5 crore doses by December 2021. Dr Patel has stated two doses of ZyCoV-D itself must be sufficient to prevent hospitallisation due to COVID-19.