Milk, a nourishing staple in numerous households across the globe, often finds itself poured down the drain if left unattended for more than a day. However, this age-old dilemma can be resolved with innovative culinary solutions that repurpose old or leftover milk, transforming it into delectable treats without compromising its nutritional integrity. These ingenious methods not only enrich your diet but also offer lactose-friendly options, ensuring everyone can enjoy the goodness of milk.

Buttermilk

Old milk can spring back to life as spiced buttermilk. By mixing milk, which could be either be a day or two old with curd and then allowing it to settle in a warm environment, you'll get a probiotic-rich buttermilk. Once the curd forms, dilute it with water, and enhance with spices and herbs for a rejuvenating beverage.

Ghee

Revisiting traditional practices, old milk and cream can be transformed into ghee, an essential in many kitchens. The process involves simmering milk over low heat until it reduces by half and the milk solids brown at the bottom, yielding a clarified butter rich in flavour.

Image credit: Unsplash

Baking

Incorporating old milk into baking recipes offers a clever way to use it up. Whether it’s in pancakes, waffles, cakes, or bread, old milk can introduce a subtle tanginess, adding depth to your baked goods.

Cheese

Venture into cheese-making with old milk by creating paneer, mozzarella, or ricotta at home. The simple addition of an acid like lemon juice or vinegar curdles the milk, allowing you to strain and press the curds into fresh cheese, ideal for a variety of culinary creations.

Image credit: Unsplash

Curd

Utilising old milk to prepare curd, a staple in many diets, ensures not a drop goes to waste. Mixing leftover milk with a bit of existing curd culture yields a fresh batch, ready to be enjoyed with meals or as a base for smoothies and dressings.