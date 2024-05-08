Advertisement

While high cholesterol itself often presents no clear symptoms, its impact on the body can lead to several serious health issues, including heart disease, stroke, and circulatory problems. Understanding the signs of these conditions and the role of cholesterol is crucial for maintaining long-term health.

Cholesterol, a waxy substance in your blood, can build up and narrow or block arteries. Though it doesn't directly cause symptoms, it facilitates conditions that do. For instance, angina, or chest pain, occurs when heart disease restricts blood flow to the heart. Similarly, strokes and high blood pressure can also result from the arterial damage caused by elevated cholesterol levels.

One visible indicator of high cholesterol can be xanthomas, which are soft, yellowish growths on the skin. Additionally, links have been observed between high cholesterol levels and other health concerns such as obesity, diabetes, and even impotence in men, which can stem from restricted blood flow due to narrowed arteries.

Image credit: Unsplash

Ways to keep your cholesterol in check

Given that high cholesterol levels are often symptom-free, regular screening is vital. Starting at age 20, it's recommended to have your cholesterol levels checked every four to six years. More frequent testing may be necessary for those with additional risk factors such as obesity, diabetes, or existing heart disease.

Understanding your lipid profile, which includes LDL ("bad" cholesterol), HDL ("good" cholesterol), and triglycerides, is the first step towards managing your health. LDL contributes to plaque buildup in arteries, while HDL helps remove cholesterol from the bloodstream, reducing the risk of heart disease.

Image credit: Unsplash

Lifestyle changes such as regular exercise and maintaining a healthy weight are fundamental in managing cholesterol. Activities like walking, swimming, or dancing can significantly improve your cholesterol levels. Additionally, reducing intake of saturated fats found in meats and full-fat dairy products and avoiding trans fats are critical dietary adjustments.

If diagnosed with high cholesterol, these lifestyle interventions alongside doctor-recommended medications can help manage and potentially reverse the condition, thereby preventing more serious health issues down the line. Being proactive about your cholesterol through regular testing and lifestyle adjustments is key to avoiding the silent dangers of high cholesterol.

