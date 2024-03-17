×

Updated March 17th, 2024 at 13:03 IST

Holi 2024: DIY Decorations To Welcome The Festival Of Colours

If you do not want to burn a hole in your pocket and try out a more personalised decoration, these DIY ideas can be your best friend.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
DIY Holi decorations
DIY Holi decorations | Image:Unsplash
Holi is a festival that brings with it great food, beautiful decorations and a whole lot of fun with your friends and family. If you do not want to burn a hole in your pocket and try out a more personalised decoration, these DIY ideas can be your best friend. Here are some delightful and easy-to-make decorations to add a personal touch to your Holi celebrations.

 

Holi decor | Image: Unsplash

 

Colourful paper banners

Craft colourful paper banners using bright cardstock or construction paper. Cut the paper into triangles or rectangles, and then string them together using twine or ribbon to create festive banners. Decorate the banners with Holi-themed motifs such as water guns, flowers, and traditional symbols. Hang these banners across doorways, windows, or along walls to add a playful touch to your décor.

Flower petal confetti

Collect flower petals from vibrant blooms such as marigolds, roses, and daisies. Allow the petals to dry completely, then mix them together to create colourful confetti. Scatter the confetti on tables, and walkways, or sprinkle it over guests for a cheerful and fragrant celebration. This eco-friendly decoration adds a touch of natural beauty to your Holi festivities.

 

Flower petals | Image: Unsplash

 

Colourful lanterns

Craft colourful lanterns using tissue paper or coloured cellophane. Cut the paper into strips and glue them onto cylindrical containers such as glass jars or tin cans. Place LED tea lights or string lights inside the lanterns to create a warm and inviting glow. Hang these lanterns from trees or patio umbrellas to illuminate your outdoor space with a festive ambiance.

Rangoli art

Create stunning rangoli designs using coloured powders, rice, or flower petals. Draw intricate patterns and motifs on the ground or on flat surfaces using stencils or freehand designs. Incorporate traditional Holi colours such as red, yellow, green, and blue to add a vibrant touch to your rangoli. This beautiful art form not only enhances your décor but also symbolises prosperity and good fortune.

 

Rangoli art | Image: Unsplash

 

Balloon archway

Construct a balloon archway using colourful balloons to welcome guests to your Holi celebration. Inflate balloons in various sizes and colours, then attach them to a sturdy frame or string using fishing line or balloon tape. Create an archway over doorways or entrances, and embellish it with floral garlands or ribbons for added flair. This eye-catching decoration sets the tone for a festive and joyous gathering.

Hand-painted terracotta pots

Transform ordinary terracotta pots into vibrant works of art by painting them in bright Holi colours. Use acrylic paints or fabric markers to create intricate designs and patterns on the pots, such as swirls, flowers, or geometric shapes. Fill the pots with colourful blooms or green plants to create cheerful and festive centrepieces for your tables or outdoor spaces.

Published March 17th, 2024 at 13:03 IST

Holi

