Holi, also known as the Festival of Colours, is one of the most vibrant and joyous celebrations in our country. Beyond the exuberant splashes of coloured powders and water, Holi is steeped in ancient legends and mythology that add depth and significance to the festivities. Let's learn about some of the most fascinating legends behind Holi and uncover the stories of love, triumph, and renewal that have been passed down through generations.

Legend of Holika and Prahlad

File photo of Holi | Image: Unsplash

One of the most well-known legends associated with Holi is the story of Holika and Prahlad from Hindu mythology. According to the legend, Prahlad was a devout devotee of Lord Vishnu, but his father, the demon king Hiranyakashipu, was furious with his devotion and plotted to kill him. Holika, Hiranyakashipu's sister, possessed a magical shawl that made her immune to fire. She lured Prahlad onto a pyre with her, but her evil intentions were thwarted when Lord Vishnu intervened. As the pyre was lit, Holika was burned to ashes while Prahlad emerged unscathed. Holi commemorates the victory of good over evil, with the bonfires symbolizing the burning of Holika.

Legend of Krishna and Radha

Another popular legend associated with Holi is the playful antics of Lord Krishna and his beloved Radha. According to legend, Krishna, known for his mischievous nature, was envious of Radha's fair complexion and teased her playfully about it. In retaliation, Radha and her friends smeared Krishna with gulal, marking the beginning of the tradition of playing with colours during Holi.

Legend of Kamadeva and Rati

File photo of Holi | Image: Unsplash

In some regions of India, Holi is also associated with the legend of Kamadeva, the Hindu god of love, and his wife Rati. According to the legend, Kamadeva attempted to awaken Lord Shiva from his deep meditation by shooting him with his love arrows, but he was consumed by Shiva's fiery gaze. However, Rati's devotion and penance eventually led to Kamadeva's resurrection, symbolizing the triumph of love and devotion over adversity. Holi celebrates the rejuvenating power of love and the arrival of spring, with its colorful festivities bringing people together in joyous celebration.