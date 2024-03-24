×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 10:27 IST

Holi 2024: Here's How You Can Celebrate The Festival Without Playing With Colours

Celebrating Holi without playing with colours doesn't diminish the joy and spirit of the festival and here are ways to do that.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Holi
Enjoy Holi without colours | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Holi is called the festival of colours and is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm across India and around the world. However, for some individuals who may have allergies, sensitivities, or personal preferences, playing with colours may not be an option. Fortunately, there are plenty of meaningful ways to celebrate Holi without partaking in the traditional colour festivities. Here are some ideas to embrace the spirit of Holi while honouring personal preferences.

Enjoy festive cuisine

One of the highlights of Holi celebrations is the delicious array of festive foods and sweets. Take this opportunity to indulge in traditional Holi delicacies such as gujiya, thandai, puran poli, and sweets like jalebi and ladoo. Prepare these treats at home or explore local eateries that offer Holi specials to savour the flavours of the festival.

Enjoy festive cuisine | Image: Unsplash

Groove with music and dance

Holi is synonymous with joyous music, lively dance performances, and rhythmic beats. Create a festive atmosphere at home by playing traditional Holi songs, folk music, and Bollywood hits. Invite friends and family to join in a dance party or enjoy a solo dance session to celebrate the spirit of Holi through music and movement.

Host a cultural gathering

Gather friends and family for a cultural celebration that honours the spirit of Holi. Share stories and legends associated with the festival, engage in traditional rituals like lighting bonfires or offering prayers, and participate in activities that promote unity, harmony, and cultural exchange.

Get creative

Tap into your creative side by engaging in art and craft activities inspired by the vibrant colours of Holi. Decorate your home with rangoli designs, create handmade greeting cards or artwork depicting the essence of Holi, or explore DIY projects that celebrate the beauty of colours in a non-traditional way.

Get creative with rangoli | Image: Unsplash

Connect virtually

If gathering in person is not feasible, connect with loved ones virtually to celebrate Holi together. Host a virtual Holi party, share festive greetings and wishes through video calls, and engage in virtual activities and games that capture the essence of the festival.

Advertisement

Published March 24th, 2024 at 10:27 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

ndia dismisses allegations of 11 lakh children missing the measles vaccine, presenting data showing 2.63 crore vaccinations in FY 2022-23.

TB vaccine trials

a few seconds ago
Karate

Karate Training Tips

2 minutes ago
Electric Vehicle

India's EV foray

5 minutes ago
Bharti Hexacom IPO

Bharti Hexacom IPO

6 minutes ago
LSG vs RR

RR vs LSG, IPL 2024 Match

6 minutes ago
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal's Baku Vacay

6 minutes ago
Ladakh: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh celebrates #Holi with Armed Forces Personnel, at Leh Military Station

Rajnath in Leh

7 minutes ago
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

JDU LS Polls LIST

8 minutes ago
Two bears attacked farmers working in cashew plantations near Gaduru and Deppuru villages of Srikakulam district today morning.

Andhra Bear AttacK

9 minutes ago
Emerging Market Currencies

Emerging Markets

13 minutes ago
Critical minerals are essential for economic development and national security, which the government statement following the approval also reiterates.

Mining industry's demand

14 minutes ago
Delhi Finance Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj

India News LIVE

15 minutes ago
Group travel

Tips For Solo Travellers

17 minutes ago
IPL 2024, RR vs LSG

IPL 2024, RR vs LSG Live

19 minutes ago
Telegram

Spain's High Court orders

22 minutes ago
Herbal tea

Different Types Of Tea

25 minutes ago
Lufthansa

ITA Airways-Lufthansa

25 minutes ago
UP: Gunshots Fired After Clash Breaks Out Between Two Groups At Bareilly Hotel

Bareilly Hotel Firing

27 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Setback for Himachal Congress: 6 Rebel MLAs, 3 Independents Join BJP

    Lok Sabha Elections5 hours ago

  2. Mumbai Railway Mega Block on Sunday, Mar 24 on Central and Harbour Lines

    India News13 hours ago

  3. Moscow Attack: Terrorists' Connection to 'Mysterious Preacher' Revealed

    World14 hours ago

  4. Facts About The Goat Life: Prithviraj's Weight Loss To Massive Budget

    Entertainment14 hours ago

  5. Michael Vaughan lauds IPL for bringing a new development to the game

    Sports 14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo