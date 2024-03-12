×

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 17:00 IST

Holi 2024: Home-made Ubtans That Will Help You Remove Colours From Your Skin

Using these homemade ubtans can effectively remove colour from the skin while nourishing and revitalising it with natural ingredients.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Home-made ubtans to remove colours on Holi
Home-made ubtans to remove colours on Holi | Image:Unsplash
  • 2 min read
Playing holi is fun - but removing those annoying colours afterwards? Not so much. After celebrating festivals like Holi or participating in other events where coloured powder or abeer and glitter or dye are used, it's common to find your skin stained with stubborn colour. While commercial products are available, homemade ubtans offer a natural and gentle alternative to help remove colour from the skin. Here are some homemade ubtan recipes that can effectively remove colour and nourish your skin at the same time.

File photo of Holi | Image: Unsplash

Besan and turmeric ubtan

  • Mix two tablespoons of besan with one teaspoon of turmeric powder.
  • Add a few drops of lemon juice and enough milk or yoghurt to form a smooth paste.
  • Apply the ubtan to the stained areas of your skin and gently massage in circular motions.
  • Leave the ubtan on for 10-15 minutes before rinsing off with lukewarm water.
  • Gram flour acts as a natural exfoliant, while turmeric helps to brighten the skin and remove stubborn colour.

Multani mitti ubtan

  • Combine two tablespoons of multani mitti with one tablespoon of rose water.
  • Add a pinch of turmeric powder and a few drops of lemon juice to the mixture.
  • Mix well to form a smooth paste and apply it to the affected areas of your skin.
  • Allow the ubtan to dry completely before rinsing off with water.
  • Multani mitti helps to absorb excess oil and impurities from the skin, while rose water soothes and hydrates the skin.
File photo of Holi | Image: Unsplash

Rice flour and milk ubtan

  • Mix two tablespoons of rice flour with enough milk to form a thick paste.
  • Add a teaspoon of honey and a few drops of almond oil for added moisturisation.
    Apply the ubtan to the stained areas of your skin and massage gently for a few minutes.
  • Leave the ubtan on for 10-15 minutes before rinsing off with lukewarm water.
  • Rice flour helps to gently exfoliate the skin and remove dead skin cells, while milk nourishes and softens the skin.
File photo of Holi | Image: Unsplash

Papaya and honey ubtan

  • Mash ripe papaya pulp and mix it with a tablespoon of honey to form a smooth paste.
  • Apply the ubtan to the affected areas of your skin and leave it on for 15-20 minutes.
  • Rinse off with lukewarm water and pat dry with a soft towel.
  • Papaya contains enzymes that help to break down and remove colour from the skin, while honey moisturises and soothes the skin.
Published March 12th, 2024 at 17:00 IST

