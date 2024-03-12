Updated March 12th, 2024 at 17:10 IST
Holi 2024: How To Make The Festival Of Colours Pet-Friendly For Your Furry Friends
Make the festival of colours fun by making it safe for your furry friends. Here is how to celebrate pet-friendly Holi with your dogs, cats and other pets.
- Lifestyle
- 3 min read
Holi, the festival of colours, is a time of joy, togetherness, and celebration. However, it's important to remember that while Holi can be a fun-filled experience for humans, it can be stressful and even harmful for our furry friends. To ensure a pet-friendly Holi celebration, here are some tips to keep in mind.
Use pet-safe colours
When playing Holi with your pets, opt for pet-safe colours that are non-toxic and specifically formulated for use on animals. Avoid using traditional Holi colours that may contain chemicals or dyes that could be harmful if ingested or come into contact with your pet's skin or eyes.
Keep pets indoors
While Holi celebrations are in full swing, it's best to keep your pets indoors in a safe and secure environment. Loud noises, crowds, and unfamiliar sights and sounds can be stressful for pets, leading to anxiety or fear. Create a calm and quiet space for your pets inside your home where they can feel secure and relaxed away from the festivities.
Supervise outdoor activities
If you choose to include your pets in outdoor Holi celebrations, ensure they are supervised at all times. Keep them on a leash or harness to prevent them from wandering off or getting lost in the excitement of the festivities. Monitor their behaviour closely and be mindful of their comfort level, intervening if they show signs of distress or discomfort.
Protect their eyes and ears
Pets' eyes and ears are particularly sensitive to loud noises and bright colours, so take extra precautions to protect them during Holi celebrations. Consider using pet-friendly goggles or sunglasses to shield their eyes from splashing colours or water balloons. Keep them away from loud music or fireworks to prevent unnecessary stress or anxiety.
Maintain hygiene
After playing Holi with your pets, make sure to clean them thoroughly to remove any colour residue or chemicals from their fur and skin. Use a mild pet shampoo and lukewarm water to gently wash away the colours, taking care to avoid getting water in their ears or eyes. Dry them off thoroughly with a soft towel and brush their fur to remove any tangles or knots.
Provide water and treats
Keep your pets hydrated throughout the day by providing them with plenty of fresh water to drink. Offer them their favourite treats as a reward for good behaviour and to help keep them calm and happy during the festivities. Avoid feeding them sweets or snacks intended for human consumption, as these may be harmful to their health.
Published March 12th, 2024 at 17:10 IST
