Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 11:12 IST

Holi 2024: How To Protect Your Eyes While Playing With Colours

Invest in a pair of goggles or sunglasses specifically designed for Holi celebrations and avoid rubbing your eyes if you get colour in them.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
How to protect your eyes during Holi | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Holi is almost here and we all know that it is a time of joy and celebration. However, it's essential to take precautions to protect your eyes while playing with colours to avoid potential eye irritation or injury. Here are some essential tips to keep your eyes safe during Holi.

Wear protective eyewear

Invest in a pair of goggles or sunglasses specifically designed for Holi celebrations. These protective eyewear options create a barrier between your eyes and the colours, reducing the risk of irritation, and preventing colour particles from entering your eyes.

 

Protective eyecare for Holi | Image: Unsplash

 

Use natural and skin-friendly colours

Choose natural and skin-friendly colours made from organic or herbal ingredients. Avoid using synthetic or chemical-based colours that may contain harmful substances and irritants. Natural colours are gentler on the eyes and less likely to cause irritation or allergic reactions.

Apply a protective layer

Before stepping out to play Holi, apply a thin layer of moisturising cream or coconut oil around your eyes. This protective barrier helps repel colours and makes it easier to wash them off afterward, reducing the risk of colour particles getting into your eyes.

Avoid rubbing your eyes

If colour accidentally gets into your eyes, resist the urge to rub them. Rubbing your eyes can further irritate them and may cause the colour to spread or become more difficult to remove. Instead, gently rinse your eyes with clean water to flush out the colour particles.

 

Avoid rubbing your eyes | Image: Unsplash

 

Keep your eyes closed

During playful colour fights or when someone is applying colours to your face, keep your eyes closed as much as possible. Closing your eyes provides an extra layer of protection and minimises the risk of colours coming into direct contact with your eyes.

Wash your eyes thoroughly

After celebrating holi, make sure to wash your eyes thoroughly with clean water to remove any lingering colour particles. Use a gentle eye wash solution or saline solution to rinse your eyes if needed, and avoid using soap or harsh chemicals, which can further irritate your eyes.

Published March 23rd, 2024 at 11:12 IST

