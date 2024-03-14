Holi 2024: Tips And Tricks To Protect Your Eyes From Colours

Advertisement

Holi 2024 will be celebrated on March 25. The festival is celebrated with vigour and fervour across the nation. While the festival is a celebration of colours, it is essential to protect your eyes from any potential harm.

Wear protective eyewear

Invest in a pair of goggles or safety glasses specifically designed for activities involving colours. These will shield your eyes from direct contact with pigments, preventing irritation or injury.

Avoid direct contact

Try to avoid direct contact between colour powders, paints, or dyes and your eyes. Use brushes, sponges, or other tools to apply colours instead of using your fingers, which can inadvertently transfer pigments to your eyes.

Choose non-toxic products

When selecting colours for art projects or festivities like Holi, opt for non-toxic, skin-safe products. This reduces the risk of irritation or allergic reactions if the colours accidentally come into contact with your eyes.

Keep your eyes closed during application

If you're participating in activities like face painting or applying colour powder, close your eyes tightly during the application process. This minimizes the chances of colours getting into your eyes.

Use protective barrier cream

Apply a thin layer of petroleum jelly or a hypoallergenic barrier cream around the eyes before engaging in activities involving colours. This acts as a protective barrier, making it easier to wash away any accidental splashes or spills without causing irritation.

Wash hands thoroughly

Before touching your eyes, ensure that your hands are clean and free from colour residue. Use mild soap and water to thoroughly wash your hands, especially if you've been handling pigments or paints.

Flush eyes with water

In the event that colour particles do come into contact with your eyes, immediately flush them with clean water. Use a gentle stream of lukewarm water to rinse your eyes for several minutes, ensuring that all traces of colour are washed away.

Stay hydrated

Proper hydration is essential for maintaining eye health. Drink plenty of water before and during activities involving colors to keep your eyes hydrated and reduce the risk of dryness or irritation.

Take breaks

If you're engaged in prolonged periods of colour-related activities, take regular breaks to rest your eyes. Look away from the colours and focus on distant objects to reduce eye strain and fatigue.

