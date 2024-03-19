Advertisement

Holi is celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervour across the country. Different regions have their own rituals and unique ways to celebrate the festival of colours. From the Holi parties in cities to the traditional celebrations in villages, the entire nation celebrates the magic of Holi in all its glory. As people gear up for Holi this year, let’s share wishes and WhatsApp messages to spread joy and festive delight.

File photo of Holi colours | Image: Unsplash

Wishes for Holi

Hoping your Holi is full of friendship and joy. Thinking of you on Holi ! Have a blessed day. Holi is a day to make amends and honor friendships. I treasure your presence in my life today and always! Wishing you a year of light and plenty. Have a playful Holi I hope your blessings this year are as numerous as the colors of Holi May your Holi be jubilant and full of love. Have a joyous Holi ! Wishing you and your family light and love this Holi Holi celebrates friendship so it’s the perfect festival for us! I can’t wait to cover you in colors. Happy Holi ! Wishing you all the joys of the season. May your Holi bring warmth and the renewal of Spring with the turning of the year!

File photo of Holi | Image; Unsplash

WhatsApp messages for Holi

May you forget all your worries, enjoy the festival of colours to the fullest, and be blessed with happiness, laughter and a smile. Happy Holi Rango se milti hai khushi aur khushi se milta hai dher saara pyaar. Aapko aur aapke parivaar ko hardik shubkamnayein. Happy Holi May your life be as colourful as the rainbow and filled with endless happiness and success. Happy Holi Rang se bhi rangeen zindagi hai humari, rangeeli rahe yeh bandagi hai humari! Happy Holi Over a glass of Thandai and a platter of lip-smacking sweet dishes, may you celebrate Holi with a lot of happiness. May the vibrant colors of Holi brighten your life with happiness and prosperity. Happy Holi May the colors of Holi fill your heart with warmth and love. Happy Holi Wishing you a Holi filled with love, laughter, and lots of colorful memories. Wishing you and your family a Holi filled with sweet moments and colorful memories. May the festival of colors brighten your life with love and joy. Happy Holi