×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 9th, 2024 at 17:35 IST

Home Decor Inspiration For Travellers

If your'e bitten by the travel bug then the world is not just a place to explore but also a treasure trove of decor inspiration for your household.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Travel inspired decor
Travel inspired decor | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

If you're someone who lives for travelling and has innumerable adventure filled tales with a dream to design his home's interiors in a way that stands true to their identity, here'a list of innovative ways to do your home decor. 

Wall of fame 

One can try at creating an eye-catching wall that displays all the places you've travelled. You can put up a mix and match of photo frames completely focused on the most cherished moments created while travelling through varying cities, and towns. 

Map wallpapers

Bring the joy of travelling to you bedroom by sticking up the world map, depicting all the places you've wandered in and the one's that are on your list. People can try sticking up postcard pics of the places they've visited. 

Travel memorabilia

From the vibrant markets of Marrakech to the tranquil shores of Santorini, every destination gives you a peek into elements that can transform one's home. Imagine walking into a living room adorned with a Moroccan-inspired rug, its intricate patterns and colours bringing warmth and texture to your personal space. 

Image credit: Unsplash

Souvenirs 

If you are one of those that loves showcasing their travel treasures with their guests, keep all your favourite souvenirs on display. They can also serves as the starting point of hall room makeover. These items not only add a personal touch but also serve as conversation starters, allowing you to share the stories behind them with guests.

Vintage suitcases 

If your home boast of capacious rooms or is a heritage property, try placing vintage suitcases in one corner of that room, and instantly see the space transform into a travellers paradise. 

Image credit: Unsplash

Wall art 

You can choose to utilise your art deco collections from your visits to culturally rich spots like Paris and display it at your home. The paintings can serve as an escape to a different era, while adding a sense of granduer to your living area. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published March 9th, 2024 at 17:35 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

an hour ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

2 hours ago
Sukhvinder Singh

Sukhvinder At Airport

2 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 hours ago
Murder Mubarak photos

Murder Mubarak BTS

2 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Aces Casual Look

2 hours ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Dons Cap

2 hours ago
The Debate

Can The INDI Catch Up?

19 hours ago
Shaitaan

Shaitaan Movie Premiere

21 hours ago
Mickael Groguhe knocked out by Islem Masraf at PFL Paris

Overconfident MMA fighter

a day ago
Dominik Mysterio at his wedding

Mysterio gets booed

a day ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Dons Black Jacket

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Mobbed By Ducks

a day ago
Reteish Deshmukh-Genelia

Riteish's Airport Look

a day ago
Maidaan trailer launch

Maidaan Trailer Launch

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Stylish Look

a day ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Stuns In Casual Look

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pooja Hegde To Star Opposite Ahan Shetty In Sanki

    Entertainment17 minutes ago

  2. Bihar Govt Will Form Committee: Amit Shah on Action Against Land Mafia

    India News23 minutes ago

  3. Target is to Become Developed Nation by 2047: Piyush Goyal

    India News26 minutes ago

  4. I know what it's like to lose to India's 'B' Team: Ex-Aussie captain Tim

    Sports 26 minutes ago

  5. Raanjhanaa Director Anand L Rai To Make OTT Debut With Romance Show

    Entertainment26 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo