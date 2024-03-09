Advertisement

If you're someone who lives for travelling and has innumerable adventure filled tales with a dream to design his home's interiors in a way that stands true to their identity, here'a list of innovative ways to do your home decor.

Wall of fame

One can try at creating an eye-catching wall that displays all the places you've travelled. You can put up a mix and match of photo frames completely focused on the most cherished moments created while travelling through varying cities, and towns.

Map wallpapers

Bring the joy of travelling to you bedroom by sticking up the world map, depicting all the places you've wandered in and the one's that are on your list. People can try sticking up postcard pics of the places they've visited.

Travel memorabilia

From the vibrant markets of Marrakech to the tranquil shores of Santorini, every destination gives you a peek into elements that can transform one's home. Imagine walking into a living room adorned with a Moroccan-inspired rug, its intricate patterns and colours bringing warmth and texture to your personal space.

Souvenirs

If you are one of those that loves showcasing their travel treasures with their guests, keep all your favourite souvenirs on display. They can also serves as the starting point of hall room makeover. These items not only add a personal touch but also serve as conversation starters, allowing you to share the stories behind them with guests.

Vintage suitcases

If your home boast of capacious rooms or is a heritage property, try placing vintage suitcases in one corner of that room, and instantly see the space transform into a travellers paradise.

Wall art

You can choose to utilise your art deco collections from your visits to culturally rich spots like Paris and display it at your home. The paintings can serve as an escape to a different era, while adding a sense of granduer to your living area.