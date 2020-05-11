Adjusting To Isolation: 10 Signs That You've Adjusted To Being In Quarantine

Quick links:
With the constant postponing of lifting the lockdown, people nowadays can be seen adjusting to isolation life somehow. These people who were earlier resorting to sending and sharing lockdown memes are now seen to be enjoying their Maggi is dinner hashtags and even posting "being in self-quarantine" hashtags. Here are some classic signs that will help you identify these people who are now habituated with the quarantine way of life.
Lockdown in a meme pic.twitter.com/zo0cvzHdS8— Elleah (@elleahmorgan) April 30, 2020
I think we need a giggle. Post the most recent meme you saved that made you laugh— Emily but on lockdown ⚡ (@EmStreams) April 29, 2020
I'll start pic.twitter.com/2xHRvXQ3ZV
Image courtesy: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Who else is ready for Zoom #memes pic.twitter.com/Rqndrq0z0a— FunnyThings (@funny_things127) April 22, 2020
Ye le bhai Khush reh 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/n0edcCNSrM— Light (@4d_sociopath) April 11, 2020
#lockdown#Lockdownextention— वि-भुषण (@GameChangerAsur) May 1, 2020
Lockdown Has Been Extended Till 17 May
Outer Me Inner Me pic.twitter.com/3zojGqi2EZ
Image courtesy: Twitter
Promo image courtesy: Shutterstock