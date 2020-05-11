Adjusting To Isolation: 10 Signs That You've Adjusted To Being In Quarantine

With the constant postponing of lifting the lockdown, people nowadays can be seen adjusting to isolation life somehow. These people who were earlier resorting to sending and sharing lockdown memes are now seen to be enjoying their Maggi is dinner hashtags and even posting "being in self-quarantine" hashtags. Here are some classic signs that will help you identify these people who are now habituated with the quarantine way of life.

When you have stopped making post-lockdown plans

Lockdown in a meme pic.twitter.com/zo0cvzHdS8 — Elleah (@elleahmorgan) April 30, 2020

When you are doing the same thing every day

I think we need a giggle. Post the most recent meme you saved that made you laugh



I'll start pic.twitter.com/2xHRvXQ3ZV — Emily but on lockdown ⚡ (@EmStreams) April 29, 2020

When you are a YouTuber who has switched to doing a pyjama haul

When you see yourself activating your hidden skills

Image courtesy: Deepika Padukone Instagram

When you enjoy office meetings on Zoom

Ye le bhai Khush reh 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/n0edcCNSrM — Light (@4d_sociopath) April 11, 2020

When you realise how much you love your pets

When people are experiencing the happiest day of their lives "staying in"

#lockdown#Lockdownextention

Lockdown Has Been Extended Till 17 May



Outer Me Inner Me pic.twitter.com/3zojGqi2EZ — वि-भुषण (@GameChangerAsur) May 1, 2020

When you are cooking most of the times

When you spend time bettering yourself

When you have gained weight and you're comfortable about it

Image courtesy: Twitter

Promo image courtesy: Shutterstock