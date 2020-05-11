Last Updated:

Adjusting To Isolation: 10 Signs That You've Adjusted To Being In Quarantine

Nowadays, people are sharing their "self-quarantine" pictures quite often. Check out these 10 signs of people adjusting to isolation during COVID-19 outbreak.

adjusting to isolation

With the constant postponing of lifting the lockdown, people nowadays can be seen adjusting to isolation life somehow. These people who were earlier resorting to sending and sharing lockdown memes are now seen to be enjoying their Maggi is dinner hashtags and even posting "being in self-quarantine" hashtags. Here are some classic signs that will help you identify these people who are now habituated with the quarantine way of life. 

When you have stopped making post-lockdown plans

 

When you are doing the same thing every day

 

When you are a YouTuber who has switched to doing a pyjama haul

 

When you see yourself activating your hidden skills

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on

 

Image courtesy: Deepika Padukone Instagram

When you enjoy office meetings on Zoom

 

 

When you realise how much you love your pets

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Elisabet Elli AvrRam (@elliavrram) on

 

When people are experiencing the happiest day of their lives "staying in"

 

When you are cooking most of the times

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pulkit Samrat (@pulkitsamrat) on

When you spend time bettering yourself

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

When you have gained weight and you're comfortable about it 

Image courtesy: Twitter

Promo image courtesy: Shutterstock

