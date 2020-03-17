5 Alternative Uses Of An Orange Peel: Here Is What You Can Do With Leftover Orange Peels

Orange has a number of health and skin benefits when eaten. Oranges can be eaten raw or can be turned into pickles, jams and tarts. But did you know that an orange peel can have a number of other benefits too? Here are 5 alternative uses of an orange peel.

5 benefits of orange peel

Natural room freshener

Grind some the dried orange peels and put them in small tea bags. Place these around your house in drawers, closets and basements. You can even place some orange peels at the bottom of your garbage bin before you place a plastic cover on it.

Use them as zest

You can use orange peels as zest while cooking cakes and brownies. You can use zests for salad too. Just grate some orange peel before you put your cake for baking. This will not only give your cake a different flavour but it will also make it a little tangy.

Source: Ana Tofan/ Unsplash

Also Read: Balanced Meal Proportion Map: A Guide To Maintain A Healthy Diet

Also Read: Ramphal Benefits That You Can Take Advantage Of This Fruit Season

Candles

Peel an orange and dry them out for some days. Melt some wax and put pieces of dried orange peels into the wax. And that is how you make orange flavoured candles.

Bathing and scrubbing

Orange peels can be used as scrubs while you are in the shower. Rubbing them gently on the skin will not only make your skin brighter but it will also give your skin great smell. You can infuse some dried orange peels into oil and use them as essential oils.

Citrus tea

Another way to make use of orange peel is to dry out the orange leaves and infuse them in your tea. Boil some water in a container and add some orange peels along with a few cloves and some ginger. You can also add some dried orange peel in your green to give it a nice flavour.

Also Read: Types Of Food Preservatives To Prevent Your Food From Getting Spoiled

Also Read: World Sleep Day: Food Items That Can Help Stimulate Sleep; Dark Chocolate, Oats And More