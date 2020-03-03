Home Gardening: Five Herbs You Can Grown Right In Your Kitchen; Check It Out

Nowadays, there are many individuals who prefer home gardening, not as a means to save money but to be sure of what they are eating. There are a lot of things one needs to take care of when planting herbs at home. There are a lot of herbs that can be planted at home. Take a look at 5 herbs that can be grown right in your kitchen garden.

5 herbs that you can grow at home

Mint

Mint has several uses, be it for making some chutney or adding it to drinks like mojitos or even lemon juice for that matter. Fresh mint leaves have a lot of benefits and one of them is to detox the body. It can also be eaten raw, just make sure you rinse it with water.

Basil

This herb is used in various Italian dishes. It is said that basil is great if you plant it with tomatoes. It tastes sweet and is packed with antioxidants that help to keep the immune system strong.

Rosemary

Rosemary is one of the popular herbs that is used in cooking meat and vegetables. The fragrance of the fresh herb is delightful. It's soil is dry, so if you are planning to plant rosemary make sure you do not overwater it.

Lavender

Lavender is used in salads and food that taste sweet. It also has various health benefits. It helps you to get rid of headaches when it is used as an essential oil.

Peppermint

Peppermint is known to be good for digestion. It contains vitamins like calcium, potassium and vitamin B that are good for bones and skin. Peppermint is also used in various preparations.

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purpose. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare professionals with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.