Home Cleaning Services & Agencies That Are Perfect After-party Saviours

Home cleaning can be a tough thing to especially after a great party. To solve this, there are several agencies in Mumbai which are of great help if you are looking for an after-party home clean up. These agencies operate everywhere across the city. They also offer the best professional home cleaners and many other services that are also budget-friendly.

Here some of the home cleaning agencies in Mumbai

Urban Company

On the urban company, the rates have been fixed depending upon the size of your house. Starting from ₹3999/- for 1bhk full home cleaning. The agency offers professional cleaning equipment like disc machine which is used for cleaning tiles. They also offer dry vacuuming of all fabrics including sofa, carpet and mattress.

Check out on their website: Urban Company

Housejoy

Housejoy provides the deep cleaning which includes the deep cleaning of the full home, full kitchen, bathroom, floor scrubbing carpet. The price range starts from ₹3600/- for a 1bhk home. The procedure follows mechanized scrubbing of the floors, vacuuming of the entire house & upholstery, scrubbing of tiled walls, descaling of taps, dusting & wiping of furniture and cleaning of lofts, fans & fixtures.

Check out their website: Housejoy

Hi Care

The price range for Hi Care starts from ₹4949/- for a 1BHK apartment. The services include furniture dusting, mattress vacuuming, window and exhaust fan, wiping of appliances from outside, cabinets from outside. It also includes floor sterilization and toilet cleaning.

Check out their website: Hi Care

Deep Clean Mumbai

Deep Clean Mumbai offers its services in Mumbai and also in Thane. The price range for 1BHK apartment 450sqft deep cleaning starts from ₹5200/-. Cleaning services include floor cleaning, door window cleaning, sliding tracks of doors and windows, cleaning of mosquito nets, window grills.

Check out their website: Deep Clean Mumbai

Sadguru Cleaning Services

This agency offers deep cleaning for a 1bhk apartment at ₹3400/-. The services include cleaning of bathroom tiles, moping and cleaning of the floor without moving heavy furniture, wiping of windows, dry vacuuming of the sofa, Cleaning of lighting fixtures.

