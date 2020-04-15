Old Tees To Socks: Here Are 5 Household Items That Can Be Used To Prepare DIY Mops

The world is going through a very tough time amid the coronavirus outbreak. All the house-helpers and maids have been asked to stay at home and not to visit any house to work due to the coronavirus panic. As a result, cleaning and mopping the house has become a task for many people. Moreover, with markets being closed, one can't even go out and buy advanced vacuum cleaners or fancy mops to make things easier. However, it is extremely easy to make DIY mops from your old t-shirts or socks. All these things can be reused and made into the best-recycled cleaning mop at home.

What can you use to make DIY cleaning mops at home-

You can use some five items that are easily available at your homes that can be turned into these mops and also saves money while this quarantine time

Old T-shirts : Old t-shirts can be used to make DIY cleaning mop at home. It is the easiest way to make a mop from your old t-shirts

Old pillow-covers: You can also use those cotton old pillow covers that you do not use anymore. It makes it into a great DIY cleaning mop and also makes your work easy.

Old towels : Towels and small napkins that are piled in your cupboards and you do not use them anymore, can be turned into this DIY cleaning mop at home.

Old socks : This is one of the best things to use from your old stuff and make a cleaning mop that lasts long and also easily cleans the house.

Old doormats: You can also opt for old doormats that are used as much as possible and are of no use. These doormats can help you to make DIY cleaning mops at home very easily.

DIY cleaning mop to prepare at home

Reuse your old t-shirt

Things you need

Plain old t-shirt

A stick

A string for tying

How to make it -

Cut the sleeves of the t-shirt and cut open the sides.

Take a stick and wrap the end of the stick with the t-shirt, leaving the other long end hanging from the stick.

After that, tie the t-shirt with the string or rope and cut the hanging part into wide strips.

Now incline the cloth stick into the water so that the hanging ends of the t-shirt are soaked, you will have to twist it to release the extra water and then use it.

Reuse your old fur socks

All the fur socks that you do not plan to keep till next winters, will surely make use to make a soft mop during this lockdown.

How to make it -

Firstly take the fur socks and soak into the mixture of water, white vinegar and essential oil.

Now squeeze it to release extra water.

After that take a wiper and cover it with the drenched sock. Your mop is ready to sweep the dirt off your floor.

Reuse that old towel

While these quarantine days have turned into cleaning days at home, you must have definitely found some old towels tucked in the corners of the Almirahs which are not usable anymore. Well, this is the best time to use them as mops. Take a look.

How to make it -

Initially, you will have to cut the stiff borders of the towel.

The main step is to cut the towel into wide strips and tie them together with a string.

Now the last step is to tie the towel strips together on a stick firmly.

Your best home-made cleaning mop is ready.

