Foyer Décor Tips That Can Help You Beautify Your Apartment Right

A Foyer is a room or a space in a building, which is used for entry from the outside and is popularly associated with an entry hall or a lobby. Despite being one of the largest and important rooms in a house, a foyer is among the least thought spaces in the house. Irrespective of the house’s size, a well-decorated foyer can have a long-lasting impact on your guests and here are some tips which you can use to decorate your foyer.

Include artwork

A subtle artistic touch to your foyer will have a positive impact on your guests. You can include paintings, wall-hangings or canvas-crochet work to accessorise your foyer which resembles a classic Indian house. Including artwork to accessorise your foyer also creates a positive impression about the owner. Take a look:

Statement lighting

An eye-catching lighting fixture like a chandelier or even an ornate wall lamp can amp up the look of your house's foyer. You can use some orange lighting equipment which is vintage and yet, suitable for a modern house. Focusing lights over paintings can also give your foyer an incredible look.

Rugs

Rugs brighten up a room and give the necessary warmth and comfort for those who walk, sit and sometimes lie on the rugs. When placed on top of the carpet, they protect the carpet from traffic, spills and abrasive soils, which slows down the wearing and protects your carpets. You can also buy an aromatic carpet which also spreads freshness to your foyer.

Mirrors

Accessorising your foyer with mirrors can make the room appear larger than it is. Mirrors also reflect light and make a space appear well-lit and spacious You should choose a well-designed, ornate frame that immediately lifts the look of the area.

