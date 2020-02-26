The Debate
Babyproofing Your Home With These Hacks Will Ensure Safety Of Your Little One

Home

Babyproofing your home is a must to prevent mishaps at your home. So here’s taking a look at five ways of how to make your home child-friendly. Read on

Written By Brandon Fernandes | Mumbai | Updated On:
babyproofing your home

With a baby in the house, one also has to constantly have an eye on the child. Most of the times, children are kept indoors for a safe environment so that they don't end up going to places that can hurt and harm them. However, it has been reported that most of the babies are hurt indoors due to adult-friendly homes. So here’s taking a look at four ways you can babyproof your home with these baby-friendly home decor and make your house more child-friendly.

Choose furniture that allows you to store things

It is advisable to purchase furniture that has storage compartments to keep toys, diapers, clothes and much more. Storage furniture also helps make the house look clutter-free and one can also hide their unwanted stuff in there.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also read | Video Of Adorable Baby Rubbing Spaghetti On His Belly Goes Viral, Netizens React; WATCH

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Opt for stain-resistant material

No matter how careful one is, with babies in the house, it is difficult to keep curtains and walls stain-free. It is advisable to opt for a baby-friendly home decor such as stain-resistant materials which are easy to clean.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Avoid keeping fragile stuff which are easily accessible

You can try babyproofing your home by keeping all glass items away with a toddler crawling or running around in the house.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Opt for easy-to-clean rugs

Opt for an easy-to-clean rug with dark coloured designs that will help in hiding stains

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also read | Video Of Baby Dancing In Car Goes Viral, Netizens Slam Parents For Ignoring Safety

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also read | UK Woman Opens Luxurious Baby Spa To Help Mothers With Anxiety

Also read | Songs For Baby Shower To Check Out On The Occasion Of 'godh Bharai' Function In Family

Image courtesy: Brina Blum, Unsplash.com

Published:
