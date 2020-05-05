Balcony Decoration Ideas To Make Your 'me Time' More Productive

With the lockdown extended, most of us have been spending a lot of time at home. Social isolation brings with it a lot of ‘me time’, and most people spend this 'me-time' in one single spot which they have made their sanctuary in the last few weeks. For many, that space is the balcony. Here are some balcony decoration ideas that will help you make your balcony more the way you like it. Here are the steps and different styles in which you can redesign your balcony.

How to transform your balcony

Assessment of the space

This is the first step in making maximum utilization of your personal space. Is it a narrow space or a wide balcony? Define your space and then work according to it. If there is enough space, you can add furniture to your balcony. If not, there are some other tweaks you can make.

Clean the space

There are 10 more days for the lockdown to get over. So clean the dust around in the space before making the changes to your beloved place at home. After cleaning, the next step is determining what you want to make of the space.

Balcony decoration ideas

Balcony decoration ideas: Texture it

Select a theme you like and decorate the balcony accordingly. Like seen in the above picture, you can make your balcony cosy by adding a cosy chair and a sofa if you have space. In a similar fashion, you can design the balcony to match your liking.

Balcony decoration ideas: Make it a private space

Privacy is an important thing, and achieving it can be easy. All you need is material of your choice that will help you achieve this privacy. You can make blinds with the use of any cloth or any similar material that will give you the privacy you need.

Balcony decoration ideas: Green balcony

You can make a home garden in your balcony. This will give you a sense of satisfaction and will also provide you with fresh oxygen. Take a look at one here.

Balcony decoration ideas: Accessorise a little

You can always set a theme for your balcony. You can add accessories like toys and paintings and other things which contribute to the theme of your choice. You can apply themes like your favourite movies or TV show franchises.