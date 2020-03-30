Bauhaus Style Design Ideas That Will Bring Modern Architectural Touch To A Home

The Bauhaus style of art started as a German art school and was established by Walter Gropius. The Bauhaus style became famous in 1919. It is a beautiful way to design the house that shows off modern design, Modernist architecture and art, design, and architectural education.

ALSO READ | Kylie Jenner's Home Decor Is Packed With The Best Of Interior Designs; See Pics

Here is a step-by-step guide to a Bauhaus-style household

Keep it minimal

Bauhaus architecture involves simple, beautiful as well as functional designs. They also include some of the cheapest parts of furniture. Using one colour or a combination of two colours and then decorate your flat accordingly.

ALSO READ | Interior Painting Ideas For Beginners Who Wish To Brighten Up Their Homes

Add patterns to the walls

As the whole furniture becomes a monotone or two-coloured pattern, you can add patterns to the walls. You can use colourful patterns in order to bring that splash of the colour in your interiors. You can also have a patterned wallpaper on one wall and include a plain portrait to it.

ALSO READ | These Interior Painting Ideas Will Spice Up Your Dull Walls In No Time, Here's How

Colour schemes

Colour schemes are also a very important part to have Bauhaus style design at your home. Bauhaus style generally has a stunning look when it comes to colours like yellow, red and blue. Taking one colour, you can style everything around the same colour.

ALSO READ | Bonsai Plants You Can Grow To Decorate Your Office Or Home Interiors

Add on a statement chair and add a matching lamp

A statement chair is a simple, yet functional way to design your furniture. It perfectly fits under the category of Bauhaus style as it gives out a modern twist. A matching lamp will give you the desired and complete look and also work as a reading corner.

ALSO READ | Small House Interior Design Ideas To Make Your House Look Larger