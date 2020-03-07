The Debate
Best Colour For Bedroom Walls: Check Out Different Colours To Enhance Your Bedroom

Home

Here is a list of best colour for bedroom walls that will add a different texture and positive vibes to your bedroom. Read more to know.

best colour for bedroom walls

A bedroom is a place for relaxation and often gives soothing vibes. After a long tiring day, all you need is some rest to reduce stress and unwind. It is said that one of the best ways to achieve a calm and peaceful ambience in a bedroom is through the use of colour.

Not just any colour but the right colour in the bedroom not only looks beautiful but gives soothing vibes too. Take a look at some of the best colours for bedroom walls.

Best colours for bedroom walls

Light Blue

One of the most soothing colours for the bedroom is light blue. According to various literary pieces, the colour blue is known to make you feel safe and relaxed. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Wilmot’s Decorating Centers (@wilmotsdecorating) on

Dark Green

The colour is inspired by nature. This colour can not only be used for bedrooms but also halls. The colour also looks good if it is paired with white. It is one of the most stunning colours. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by First Choice Lighting (@firstchoicelighting) on

Light Purple

This bedroom colour is also known as lavender. This colour looks gorgeous on the bedroom walls and if your furniture is dark brown in colour, it will create a good colour balance. Take a look at the picture for inspiration.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Cynthia Ferguson (@cynthiafergusondesigns) on

Peach

The peach colour goes well with black and white wall art. The bedroom colour also pairs nicely with blue and grey colour tones. If you want to create an unexpected contrast then bright red colour might look fabulous. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Little Cactus (@littlecactusstyle) on

 

