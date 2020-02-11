Cacti Guide: Essential Tips On Growing And Caring For The Desert-dwelling Plant At Home

Cacti usually thrive well in dry and hot conditions, but they also are a great option to have as indoor plants. The advantage is that cacti do not require high maintenance and need much less care than other plants. That also makes it a great gift option for any occasions. Here is a cactus guide on how to grow the succulent:

Cultivating new plant

One can grow new cacti from a pup that propagates from a healthy plant. Transfer the cutting to sunlight and let the wound heal. Then select a pot for cactus, this is one of the crucial steps in selecting a pot for cactus. Choose a pot that twice the size of the plant. Cactus pups carry similar characteristics of the parent plant but could produce plants with different characteristics.

Cacti need soil that does not hold water, so choosing a pot that is specific to its requirements will prove beneficial. Cacti that sit in overwatered soil are prone to bacterial growth. One can also add pebbles to the soil. Place the stem in the soil and gently firm the soil around. Then, mist the soil instead of watering the plant. Transfer the pot to a bright area but indirect sunlight.

Tips on how to care for Cactus

Choose a sunny location as cacti require several hours of direct sunlight. Initially, keep watering the cactus for a week's time before you start misting the soil. Also, make sure to fertilise the plant during the peak growing season. Make sure to dilute the fertiliser.

Cacti don't necessarily need a breeze but they thrive well in areas with plenty of fresh air. Keeping rotating the pot at least monthly, this will encourage balanced growth from all the sides. Re-pot the cactus at least once in a year. Placing in new pot ensures healthy growth of the plant and also gets rid of the dead and dried roots.

Tackling common problems

Some cactus varieties thrive well in indirect sunlight. But if a cactus plant is turning yellow or white, it is advised to move the cactus to an area where it can get direct sunlight. Also, move the plant to a more brighter location to prevent thinning of the top.

