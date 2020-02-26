Celeb-studded Neighbourhoods To Consider If You're House-hunting In Mumbai

Mumbai, the City of Dreams, is also the main hub of the Hindi film industry. The city is home to some of the most eminent personalities of the film fraternity. Some of the tourists also flock to the city to spot the home of their favourite celebrities.

This also makes way for the desire to have a celeb-studded neighbourhood near your home for many people. Who would not like to spot their favourite celeb occasionally when they step out of their homes? Here are some of the places in Mumbai where you can go house-hunting if you want your favourite celeb live just a block away.

Celeb-studded neighbourhoods in Mumbai

Andheri

Andheri is touted as one of the most sought-after places in the city when it comes to residing in a prime location. The place also boasts of some major offices and places to hang out with your friends. It is also the home to many celebrities like Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Sonu Nigam, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vikrant Massey, Ashutosh Rana, Renuka Shahane, Pooja Bedi and Anushka Dandekar. Needless to say, Andheri has to be on your wish-list if you want celeb-studded neighbourhoods.

Juhu

It is not a hidden fact that Juhu is home to many A-listers of Bollywood. A humongous crowd flock outside megastar Amitabh Bachchan's home in Juhu, every Sunday to catch a glimpse of the actor. Apart from him, many other celebs like Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Priyanka Chopra, Shahid Kapoor also reside in Juhu. A home here can easily make way for a celeb-studded neighbourhood.

Bandra

Bandra has now become synonymous for being the abode for the most popular Bollywood celebrities. It is home to stars like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sanjay Dutt and veteran actor Rekha. The Kapoor mansion which is home to the oldest family of Bollywood along with the well-known Mehboob Studios also stands tall here. Bandra should definitely find a spot in your list if you are looking for celeb-studded neighbourhoods.

