Celeb-studded Neighbourhoods In Los Angeles That Exude Class And Luxury

If you are looking for celeb-studded neighbourhoods before you purchase a house, Los Angeles is just the right place to go. There are quite a few places in the country which have Hollywood stars staying or visiting frequently. Have a look at the list of celebrity neighbourhoods in Los Angeles.

1. Malibu

Malibu is one of the most expensive places in Los Angeles. The best part about this surrounding is the peace, privacy and class. If you get a place to stay here, you will be staying with celebrities like Steven Spielberg, Patrick Dempsey, Cindy Crawford, and Courteney Cox. However, even the rented apartments here cost a fortune.

2. Pacific Palisades

Pacific Palisades is also full of a number of celebrities. The place is very close to the centre of Los Angeles. The beaches here are beautiful and hence the view from certain places is picturesque. A number of renowned people from Hollywood like Reese Witherspoon, Ben Affleck, J J Abrams and Judd Apatow stay here.

3. Bel Air

Bel Air in Los Angeles is all about status, money and luxury. The place has been graced by the presence of a number of veteran actors like Tony Curtis, Marilyn Monroe, Burt Reynolds, and many more. When Jennifer Lopez bought a house here for $40 million, people could not stop talking about it. There are barely any basic homes here. Luxury is the selling point in this part of the country.

4. Beverly Hills

Beverly Hills is one of the most famous parts of Los Angeles. A number of artists also visit this place for the promotion of their music or films. Beverly Hills has properties that belong to celebrities like Beyonce, Jay Z, Slash, and Channing Tatum. You will find all kinds of apartments here like condos and flats. The best part about this place is that it has neighbours like Malibu and Pacific Palisades.

