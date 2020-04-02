Clean Your Wardrobe And Declutter Junk With These Easy Steps Amid COVID-19 Quarantine

Since there is a COVID-19 lockdown all over the country, people are struggling to find things to do to pass their time at home. While some are rearranging the furniture, some are up and ready to make their homes sparkling clean. Taking inspiration from the Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, you can use this time to declutter and rearrange your wardrobe. This can be quite challenging as well. There are a few steps that can help you to not only have fun with the activity and also re-arrange your wardrobe.

Decluttering tips to clean your wardrobe

Put on some upbeat music

The first step to all of this is to make an upbeat playlist on your phone. You can start blasting off these songs and then begin with your wardrobe work. This will help you with your work and you will not realise when you will finish the cleaning.

Remove and categorise everything from the closet

Channelling your inner Marie Kondo, the first thing you need to do is to remove every single cloth piece from your wardrobe. At the same time, start categorising them one by one so that it becomes easier to declutter and clean. You have to be very honest with this categorising because it paves the way to the next step.

To keep or not to keep, that is the question!

After you categorise your clothes and every other piece in your wardrobe, you need to decide what is to be kept and what is to be left out. You need to really take your time. Make sure that you screen every single clothing and decide what is to be kept.

Time organise your closet

Once everything is done, you need to go through your selected ones and organise them as well. Keep your pyjamas and home wear in one cabinet, while the clothes that must be worn outside should be kept separately. This is how you can properly organise your wardrobe.

