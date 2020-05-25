Easy Cleaning Hacks That Even Monica Geller Would Swear; Check Them Out

The world is going through a very tough time amid the coronavirus outbreak. All the house-helpers and maids have been asked to stay at home and not to visit any house to work due to the coronavirus panic. As a result, cleaning and mopping the house has become a task for many people.

Moreover, a lot of people are finding it difficult to maintain the required cleanliness in the houses. During the coronavirus period it is necessary to maintain proper hygiene like cleaning houses, fruits, vegetables properly, and much more. So, here are basic and easy steps cleaning hacks that can certainly come handy in such situation-

Cleaning hacks to follow to make life easier-

Cleaning vegetables

Cleaning vegetables is one of the most important things to do while taking care of hygiene. And just washing the vegetables under the water is not enough, so the best way is to take water, pour some salt in it and place the vegetables in it. The veggies will, on their own, extract all the dirt and worms at the same time.

Cleaning fruits

When you buy fruits from outside, it is not necessary that they are clean. It might be possible that anyone has sneezed or coughed and those hands were touched to the fruits. This keeps the microbes stay on the surface of the fruit. So, to clean them properly, take some water and pour baking soda in it and put the fruit in this solution. This will completely disinfect the fruit from germs as baking soda is a natural disinfectant.

Cleaning the things that we touch most often

Doors, light switches, tables chairs and many more things that we touch most often should be clean. So, to clean them and sanitize it properly on regular terminals, take a big lemon and cut it into slices. Place those lemon slices in rubbing alcohol and let it sit for a while. After that drain the lemon and alcohol-water in a spray bottle and spray on these places and clean with a clean cloth to disinfect it.

Cleaning stains

To clean some hard stains on the floor of oil, food, or any other, you can use natural infecting which can be easily made at home. Take some orange peel and place it in a jar, then pour some vinegar in it and let it sit for some time. After a while, drain the orange and vinegar water in a spray bottle and spray this water on the stains to use as a cleaning agent.

Glass cleaning

If your mirrors or glasses are always dirty and not clear for the opposite view, you can try this out. Take some corn-starch, warm water, vinegar, and rubbing alcohol in a jar and mix them all. Fill this mixture in a spray bottle and spray it on the glass while cleaning it with a soft cotton cloth. The dirt will be cleared off immediately. This will also sanitize your home glasses properly.

