Coronavirus Outbreak: Precautions & Instructions To Clean Your Home Surfaces

Coronavirus or COVID-19 has caused severe panic across the globe. Hence making sure your surrounding is clean is extremely important. There are several COVID-19 pandemic precautions outlined by the WHO and the CDC (Centre for Disease Control and Protection). So according to the CDC, here are some home surfaces you should disinfect as part of the COVID-19 pandemic precautions.

Home surfaces you need to disinfect as part of COVID-19 pandemic precautions

1. High touch surfaces

According to the CDC, there are several high touch surfaces in your house and here’s how you can disinfect them naturally. But before understanding the cleaning process, you need to know the high touch surfaces in your homes. The surfaces that we mostly touch are – tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets, and sinks.

Disinfection process

Use diluted household bleach solutions. But use these solutions according to your surface.

For phones and tablets, you can use alcohol-based sanitizers to clean their surface.

Make sure you wear gloves during the entire cleaning process and dispose of them immediately after use.

It is recommended to keep the surface wet for several minutes to ensure that the germs are killed.

Make sure you have good ventilation during the entire cleaning process.

2. Soft surfaces

According to the COVID-19 pandemic precautions, the soft surfaces in your house should be often cleaned as well. These soft surfaces include carpeted floors, rugs, and drapes. Make sure once again you choose your cleaning agents appropriately since these surfaces are majorly laundry items.

Disinfection process

As mentioned earlier, you need to choose your disinfectant according to your surface.

For example, curtains can be washed with some laundry detergent and a laundry disinfectant.

Rugs and carpets can be kept under the sun for a while.

3. Laundry

Laundry is one of the most essential items when it comes to cleaning and disinfecting. Cloth items should include clothes, towels, linens and other items. Make sure you do not forget to clean these as well while disinfecting.

Disinfection process

Launder every item according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Use the warmest water setting in your washing machine.

Make sure you dry your clothing items completely before use.

Make sure you also clean your washing machine, bins, and wardrobes.

4. Dishes and utensils

Dishes and other daily use utensils are important items when it comes to the process of disinfecting. According to the COVID-19 pandemic precautions, a certain process should be followed when it comes to this particular cleaning process.

Disinfection process

Use gloves while washing dishes and utensils.

Use hot water while using washing your utensils and dishes.

Make sure you clean your hands after washing your utensils and dishes.

