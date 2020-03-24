Coronavirus Outbreak: Precautions & Instructions To Clean Your Home Surfaces

Coronavirus or COVID-19 has caused severe panic across the globe. Hence making sure your surrounding is clean is extremely important. There are several COVID-19 pandemic precautions outlined by the WHO and the CDC (Centre for Disease Control and Protection). So according to the CDC, here are some home surfaces you should disinfect as part of the COVID-19 pandemic precautions.
According to the CDC, there are several high touch surfaces in your house and here’s how you can disinfect them naturally. But before understanding the cleaning process, you need to know the high touch surfaces in your homes. The surfaces that we mostly touch are – tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets, and sinks.
Also read | Charles Barkley Confirms Testing Negative For COVID-19 After Showing Symptoms BASKETBALL NEWS
According to the COVID-19 pandemic precautions, the soft surfaces in your house should be often cleaned as well. These soft surfaces include carpeted floors, rugs, and drapes. Make sure once again you choose your cleaning agents appropriately since these surfaces are majorly laundry items.
Laundry is one of the most essential items when it comes to cleaning and disinfecting. Cloth items should include clothes, towels, linens and other items. Make sure you do not forget to clean these as well while disinfecting.
Also read | Spanish Minister Reveals Elderly People Found 'dead In Homes' Amid COVID-19 Crisis
Dishes and other daily use utensils are important items when it comes to the process of disinfecting. According to the COVID-19 pandemic precautions, a certain process should be followed when it comes to this particular cleaning process.
Also read | Jennifer Winget Shares Quarantine Tips To Escape Boredom Amid COVID-19 Lockdown
Also read | Here's Where India's COVID-19 Trend Stands Among Other Nations, As Per Akbaruddin's Post