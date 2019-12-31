Different Types Of Candles To Brighten Up Your Home For Special Occasions

Candles are a perfect pick for decoration at your home, let it be for a festival or a date. It always makes its right. There are different kinds of candles that can be used for different occasions. Have a look at the types of candles that can be used:

Check out these different types of candles

Flameless candles

For those with pets or small children at home, flameless candles are the best options. Like conventional candles, there is no fire or smoke from flameless candles. Such candles are powered by batteries and a typical candle is imitated by the flame. You don't have to worry about these candles about sudden fires or accidents. With traditional candles, you are forced to make sure they do not damage or dirty anything at home. However, flameless candles are clean, easy to maintain, and do not cause mess or fuss.

Tea light candles

Tiny, lightweight tea candles by design are perfect for home decoration. You can use them in the dining area. Tea light candles can burn for nearly two hours. One advantage is that they are usually a bit smaller than larger candles. We still have an open flame to enjoy, but they are not as likely to suddenly collapse. You have different decoration choices when it comes to tealight candle lights. For example, you can light the candlelight and put them into a bowl filled with water. These candles will make it look beautiful while floating.

Candle pot

A candle pot is a candle that comes in a bottle, container or decorative bowl. It removes the need for a candle holder and as a decorative piece, the pot also doubles up. Scented candle pots are a great way to make a beautiful and attractive scent of your house! Burning scented candles will relax your mind and encourage you to concentrate more clearly on your thoughts.

