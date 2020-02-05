Here Are Few Important Questions To Ask Before Hiring A Housemaid

Room cleanliness and maintenance is a very crucial thing. It helps to keep the house and mind at peace and improves the overall quality of the environment. After a tiring, busy day what people look for is a clean house.

However, it becomes difficult to do the job by oneself, so hiring a housemaid becomes easier to clean the house. So, before hiring, here are a few questions to ask housemaid.

Questions to Ask Housemaid

Ask general questions to develop trust

Leaving the house solely in the hand of housemaid requires some level of trust between the house owner and the housemaid. Asking general questions like hobbies, interests, strengths, and weaknesses helps to understand the housemaid in a broader sense. Beware of over negativity.

Ask about general cleaning skills

Evaluating house cleaning skills and assessing the housekeeping potentials will be given a broader sense of how things would work. Ask his/her reason for becoming a housekeeper, ask what all they are ready to clean after and what are the limits. This will ensure if the house is a good fit for the housemaid.

ALSO READ | Here Are A Few Essential Tips To Fix Leaking Taps At Home That You Must Check Out

Ask for specific cleaning skills

Make sure to follow up by asking about the specific cleaning skills. Having prior experience will prove beneficial. Ask the timings of when he/she will be taking the trash off. Ask if they are comfortable cleaning the attic and all. This will ensure that every task is accomplished and things will get done on time.

ALSO READ | Top Home Decor Ideas To Transform Your House Into A Pet Sanctuary

Ask for unique homemaking talents

The goal is to not only clean the house and wipe the windows. The housemaid should also be able to organise the things properly at the place. The goal is to realise if the things that cannot be done by the house owner can be done by the housemaid. Reading bedtime stories to kids and working in the evenings are certain things one should ask the housemaid well in advance.

ALSO READ | Here Is The Ultimate Wedding Checklist To Take The Stress Out Of Planning

Ask for employment history and professional goals

The past work and the future plans tell a lot about the individual. Asking for their professional history will definitely help. Beware of the applicant if he/she tries to place blame on others.

ALSO READ | Top Hair Styling Tips That Will Guarantee You A Good Hair Day