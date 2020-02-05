Here Are Some Important Questions To Ask Plumbers Before Hiring

Understanding and having adequate knowledge of how to choose a plumber can keep the stress levels at bay. At some point, everyone needs a plumber who helps to fix a leaky faucet, a broken pipe or the water heater. If the work is not done properly it can lead to some major issues. When looking for hiring a plumber to perform the routine maintenance and repairs properly, here are some questions to ask plumbers.

Questions to Ask Before Hiring a Plumber

Ask if he/she is licensed

This is probably one of the most important questions to ask. The majority of the states require plumbers with a proper license. Also, many state governments offer a contractor license search on their official website. One can check and verify the license number of the plumber.

Ask about the total cost

Don't hire the plumber you first meet. Instead, meet a few plumbers to get an idea of the cost of the work and the quality of work. Many tasks like installing a water heater are not that difficult, but it is a good idea to get an estimate well in advance. Good plumbers will always provide the estimates in writing.

Ask who exactly will be doing the work

Chances are if there is a small plumbing company coming over to maintain and repair, the contractor itself will do the work. But in the case of big plumbing companies, there are other plumbers hired for work. Although this may not be a major problem, it is something one should be aware of.

Ask the Payment due date

For small and simple jobs, the due date won't be that important but for bigger jobs like remodeling, asking about the payment due date becomes crucial. Even if homeowners don't need to set up dates regarding the payment, it is a good idea to know when the plumber expects the payment. This will avoid any delays in the payment and the homeowners will keep the cash ready.

Ask if clean up is included in the bid

Many plumbers clean up after the work is done and haul away all the unnecessary water parts. However, if the plumber doesn't clean up after the maintenance, then it is a huge mess to clear for the homeowner. Some plumbers charge an additional fee for the clean-up, so customers need to understand this well in advance.

