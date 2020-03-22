Home Décor Ideas To Give Your House A Fresh Look With Jacquard Weave

Decorating your home is not only an art that defines your choices, but is also a reflection of your personality. People often try new and innovative means to work on the look of their homes. One type of weaving that makes walls and sofas look evergreen and rich is the jacquard weave. Listed below are some of the best types of jacquard weaves that you must opt for in order to enhance the look and feel of your house. Read on to know more about jacquard fabric for sofa:

READ:Home Decor Ideas Ft. Island Beds That Actor Kajal Aggarwal Loves; Here's How To Use Them

Home Décor: The Magic of Jacquard Weave

READ:Home Decor Ideas: 7 Interesting Wall Decor Options Which Add Style And Zing To Your Home

Jacquard weave is a special type of weaving that can be done on a variety of fabrics. The jacquard weave can be done in different types and patterns. The jacquard weave takes immense time to prepare and is considered as one of the most luxurious and evergreen weaves of all times. One can use fabrics like boucle, cloque, brocade, organza, double-faced jacquard, double-faced jacquard cloque, metallic jacquard, wool, stretch cotton piquet, matelasse and silk brocade for getting the jacquard weave

READ:What Is A Moss Frame And How To Style Them For A Perfect Home Decor?

The fabrics made with this pattern include brocade, damask, brocatelle and more. One can incorporate the jacquard weave into their furniture items and get it done on sofas, couches, walls and more. The Jacquard fabrics for sofas are very different from ones used on walls, etc. The Jacquard weave is usually a large and complex pattern, with repeats or tapestry effects. One can use Fresco, Vilaas, Tepee, Batahla, Madagascar and many more intricately woven Jacquard patterns and fabrics to enhance their homes.

READ:Korean Home Decor Ideas You Can Adapt To Give Your Home A Unique Twist

READ:Chinese Home Decor Ideas: 3 Items That Can Be Used To Make Your Home Beautiful