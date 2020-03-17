The Debate
Home Décor Ideas To Take From Actor Kajal Aggarwal's Minimalist Casa

Home

In a video on YouTube, actor Kajal Aggarwal gave a sneak peek inside her house from which fans take cues on home decor ideas. Read on to know more about this.

Written By Shruti Mukherjee | Mumbai | Updated On:
home décor ideas

Kajal Aggarwal is a popular South Indian actor who has worked in the Tamil and Telugu film industry. She is known for her acting prowess and also for giving her fans major fashion goals. But lately, it seems, her casa is also in the list of inspirations that this actor gives. One can take cues from her home for home decor ideas. 

Home decor ideas to take from Kajal Aggarwal's home

In a video shared on YouTube for a segment by an interior designing show, Kajal Aggarwal gave the world a sneak peek of her home. One can take ideas from her home for how to keep their space minimalized but personalized. The actor has used some ingenious ways to light up her home.

In one section of the house, she has taken a white linen cloth with golden motifs on them and fitted it between two panes of glass. This is in turn fitted with lights at the back so that, when the lights are turned on, the whole linen cloth and the glass gives beautiful lighting. gold foil motifs stand out, particularly at night. 

The next thing that drew the attention in Kajal Aggarwal's home was her bedroom. One can surely take home decor ideas from it. She has placed an island bed in her room in such a way that the bottom of the bed has free space and can be cleaned easily. She has also fixed a reading lamp at the side of her bed to help her read at night. Kajal reportedly confessed in the video that she was an avid reader and hence, a reading lamp that can be twisted and positioned anyhow was a must. 

