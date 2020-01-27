Want To Revamp Your Home Without Spending A Fortune? Head To These Markets In Mumbai

Everyone likes to revamp their place and give it a visual overhaul. If you want to buy new decor items for your place, there are various places to visit in Mumbai. From accessories to home decor shopping — these markets in Mumbai are the best place to go. These are also pocket-friendly. So let’s take a look at some of these home decor shops in Mumbai.

Chor Bazaar

It is among India’s largest flea market which gives you a variety of options for antiques and vintage items. Vintage items like watches, wall clocks, telephones, cameras, chandeliers, furniture, and many more antique items are available in this market. This market is among your best options for shopping home decor items. A chaotic street of Chor Bazaar is worth visiting on Friday morning (around 4 am) if you want to get the best bargain.

Crawford Market

This is your destination for all your needs. From clothes to home decor items, from accessories to electronics, everything is available in Crawford market. It is the best place to shop party decor items as well. You can buy various items at a cheap price if you know how to shop right. Also, Crawford gets crowded around 5 pm, so it is best to go there as early as possible.

Manish Market

This is a popular place, mainly for electronics. Besides electronics, this place offers a wholesale market for fabric and home decor items as well. It is among the best markets if you want to shop in bulk at a reasonable price. So, head over to Manish Market if you are in a mood for shopping.

Colaba Causeway

Colaba is a long shopping street that offers a variety of products in terms of ornaments, clothes and vintage items. They also sell replicas of various items. All you need to do is keep your eyes open and widen your gaze to get yourself the things you want.