House-warming Party Ideas To Celebrate Your New Home With Your Loved Ones

Buying and decorating a new house can be an exciting affair. However, a perfect housewarming party is your chance to flaunt the house that you have decorated with all the efforts. Everything, right from the date to the guest list as well as the house-warming invitations must be done correctly.

While most prefer an email or a text, going a little old school and sending a letter might go a long way. Some may also scan the printed copy of the invitation and send it across. The house-warming invitations other than having a semi-formal language should also have light colours. Check out one example of house-warming invite here.

House-warming party in India

Impress with your décor

the most important thing is a house-warming party is the home décor. Know that your guest will notice how well and how much you have decorated your house. Keep your furniture and breakables to a bare minimum, at least for the party. However, the home décor should be a perfect balance between modern and vintage.

Do not focus on the food

A house-warming party is thrown to show off your new home and for your guests to get together. Keeping the food menu to a minimum and including more finger food in the dynamic is a smart idea. Rather than having a menu that involves you getting out all your cutlery, a simple picking up and munching on the menu will be hassle-free and filling.

Keep your guests entertained

The conversations begin to dull down eventually and there is only so much to look around. The best idea is to indulge your guests in a series of fun activities. One of the best house-warming party ideas is that of playing some fun games like Charades or 21 questions. This will ensure that all your guests are entertained and it is a perfect icebreaker.

Flowers play a vital role

Not many know that adding flowers has two benefits in any house warming party. While the flowers add beauty to the house, one of its primary duty is to ensure that the house keeps smelling fresh. With a lot of people coming together, it might not be possible to keep spraying the room freshener, having a perfect bunch of flowers will go a long way.

