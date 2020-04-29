How Often To Clean Things At Home For Healthy And Peaceful Living

The Coronavirus quarantine and lockdown have highlighted the importance of hygiene. But while we clean our houses and workplaces regularly there are some things that get neglected as it is either too tough to clean or is used too often to be cleaned, like door handles, windows and car seats. We hardly think about these object, and may only have got all these things clean in the wake of the pandemic. Here are a few ways in which you can clean these objects and ensure your health and well-being.

Read Also | World Book Day: Here's How You Can Beautify Your Bookshelf And Give It A 'me' Factor

How often to clean things at home: Windows

Windows in our house can accumulate a lot of finger smudges. Over the years, they can collect dirt if they aren't wiped regularly. A simple mixture of soap and water with a dash of vinegar will drive away all the dirt and grease on windows. Apart from this, if you have window screens then clean them too. Do it every quarter for good health.

Read Also | COVID-19 Lockdown Tips: How To Sanitise Groceries And Disinfect Packages

How often to clean things at home: Window sill

Window sill is also a place where dust can accumulate easily and create a lot of problems. When left open, all kinds of dirt, dust and residue can settle on window sills. To clean it, use a dry cloth to remove dust. You can also use a toothbrush or vacuum cleaner. Once you've done that, wipe the sill with a damp cloth. Do this every month.

Read Also | COVID-19 Lockdown: Things To Do At Home That Will Help You To Unwind

How often to clean things at home: Mats and open closets

Mats and closets are two different things, but both have a lot of dust. The dust in this is hidden, you may not notice the amount of mud and dirt that lies in rugs or doormats as it is its purpose, but then you need to clean it to have better health. Ensure you clean these objects 3 to 4 times a year to prevent dirt from entering your home. All open closets should be regularly wiped down with disinfectant on a damp cloth to prevent dust from accumulating on your clothes.

Read Also | Here Are Some Cleaning Tips To Keep Your Kitchen Hygienic; Read More To Know

How often to clean things at home: Dishwasher Filters

If you want your dishes to shine but in vain, it is probably because the filter is dirty. Now it is time to replace the filters which are probably clogged with dirt. Wash it with soap and water to bring it back to normal to get clean plates. Do it as often as required.