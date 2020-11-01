How To Carve Pumpkins For Halloween 2020? Here's Step-by-step Guide

Every year, Halloween is celebrated on October 31 as a part of the ancient Celtic festival. It is the time when everyone dolls up in their spooky costumes and looks. As scary as it sounds, a few people also decorate their houses with Halloween elements to celebrate the spirit of the festival. Carving a pumpkin has always been an essential part of this spooky season. However, picking up the perfect pumpkin can really make or break your home decor. To avoid inconsistencies, here we have laid down a step-by-step guide on how to carve perfect pumpkins for Halloween 2020.

Image: Unsplash

How to carve pumpkins?

Step 1: Cut the lid

Purchase a nice round pumpkin and use a sharp knife to cut a perfect circle at the top. Make sure to cut at an angle so that the top doesn’t fall inside. If it does, you may have to replace the pumpkin or remove it very carefully.

Step 2: Empty the pulp

After carving a nice cut, the second step is a very sticky job. Using a large spoon or scoop, you will have to remove the seeds and pulp from inside the pumpkin. This step makes the pumpkin hollow to carry out the carving process much simpler.

ALSO READ| 'Themed Treats': Penguin Explores First Jack-o-lantern DIY Ahead Of Halloween, Watch Video

Step 3: Draw your design or use a template

If you are confident to use the marker pen directly on the pumpkin’s surface to draw the eyes and face. Then you must go ahead and do it straight on. However, you can also use a ready-made stencil to meet your end result.

ALSO READ| Sun Looks Like An Eerie Jack-o’-lantern As People Get Into Sinister Spirit For Halloween

Step 4: Cut out the marked shapes

This is the most essential steps of all. You can either use a knife or carving tool for this process. Be careful while cutting the shapes and make sure you only move the knife or the tool on the marked area. Hold the pumpkin firm throughout the process.

ALSO READ| Massachusetts Governor Shares A 'great Suggestion' Of A Young Boy For Halloween 2020

Step 5: Enhance it with light

After all the above processes are done perfectly, the only remaining step is to add a LED light inside your pumpkin to make it look more appealing. One can leave it as it is without lights, as per their choice. When it comes to light, pick an orange, yellow or red shade to make it appear more spooky.

Image: Unsplash

ALSO READ| Halloween 2020: Here Are Some Easy Halloween DIY Costume Ideas