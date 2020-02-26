Bottle Garden Tips: Simple, Easy Steps To Create It At Home

Bottle gardening is referred to as the process of growing plants inside a glass or plastic bottle. Bottle gardens are often used as a substitute garden in areas with no outdoor space. Bottle gardens easy to create and maintain and are attractive and unique décor items, which also keep the summer feeling alive during the colder months. Commonly used as a form of decoration, bottle gardens are often used in schools, as it is an economical way to study miniature eco-systems within the confines of a classroom.

Also Read | Sourav Ganguly 'can't Wait' To See Massive Motera Stadium, Shares Eden Gardens Nostalgia

They can also be used as a control mechanism, which enables the internal environment of the bottle to be effectively isolated from outside stimuli. Consisting of essential requirements like soil, water, and light for the survival of plants that are housed in it, Bottle garden can liven up your space at work too.

Also Read | Botanical Gardens To Check Out In Bhopal If You Are Planning To Visit The City

Step 1:

Whether you’re making a glass bottle garden or a plastic bottle, choose equipment that’s big enough for plants to grow in. The larger the opening, the easier it will be to maintain your garden inside the bottle. In case you are using plastic bottles, 2-litre size bottles are ideal. Make sure you clean the bottle and let it dry before using it.

Step 2:

Fill the bottom of the bottle with pebbles. Pebbles provide the necessary space for water to collect in.

Step 3:

Add a thin layer of powdered charcoal, as it reduces any smell caused by the decomposition in the bottle and helps keep it clean. You can usually find charcoal at pet stores, industrial supply stores or wholesale commercial stores. You can also add some vegetable manure like potato and onion peelings for the soil to fertile faster.

Also Read | California Man Finds 70-pound Beehive Under His Garden Shed With Over 150,000 Bees

Step 4:

When planting your bottle garden with seeds, choose seeds of small indoor plants and place them in the soil using chopsticks. Tropical vegetation makes for an ideal bottle garden plant, as it performs well in humid conditions.

Step 5:

After you add water to the planted seed, place the lid on the bottle and keep it in an area that gets some sunlight. Since plants need air and moisture to grow, be careful while you punch a hole in the lid with a hole puncher or another sharp tool. Bottle gardens only need watering when no condensation or moisture is visible on the bottle.

Also Read | California Man Finds 70-pound Beehive Under His Garden Shed With Over 150,000 Bees

(Promo image source: Canva)