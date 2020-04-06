How To Disinfect Living Room Amid The COVID-19 Pandemic? Check Out A Few Easy Tips

Many of us know that health experts around the globe are repeatedly saying that keeping our hands and surroundings clean is the only way to defeat the novel Coronavirus COVID-19. As many people around the globe are cooped indoors, it is necessary to disinfect our homes to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Here are a few tips and guidelines, which are given by various online portals that can help you to disinfect your home regularly.

How to disinfect the living room during the Coronavirus pandemic?

Cleanliness is the key

Cleaning the living room and home regularly with clean water and soap or detergent might lessen the risk of having activated Virus of COVID-19. Practice routine cleaning of the home. You can also use a household disinfectant (that are generally available in medical shops).

Sanitization is must

To sanitize the living room and home, you can add use a diluted bleach solution, which is also easy to prepare at home. Before cleaning the surface, make sure it is appropriate for the surface. Diluted household bleach solutions are also available in the market. To use it, mix 4 tablespoons of bleach per quart of water. Another way to sanitize the home is an alcohol solution. The proposition of alcohol should be at least 70 per cent if you are sanitizing with an alcohol solution. If these are not available on stores or medical you can buy them online on Amazon.

Target high-touch surfaces

High-touch surfaces are those surfaces that are touched frequently. Generally, light switches, tablets, chairs, doorknobs and handles and taps among others often come in contact. Clean and sanitize these areas and things as much as possible. Do not use water directly on light switches. You can use alcohol-based wipes to clean them. Using water can cause electrical problems.

