How To Purchase A Planter? A Guide To Help You During The Process Of Re-potting Plants

When a plant outgrows itself, it becomes essential for a person to changes its planter in which it is placed. For the uninitiated, a planter is nothing but a bowl with a large diameter that will accommodate a plant perfectly. The repotting process of the plant may be dirty and messy sometimes. However, if you enjoy gardening then it will be a fun process for you.

It is also important to understand that repotting a plant is necessary as it gets transferred into a bigger space. At the same time, the plant receives fresh soil which contains more minerals and nutrients that will enhance its growth. If you are planning to re-pot your plants but you are confused about which planter is suitable for your plant, here are three points that you should keep in mind while purchasing a new planter.

Size of the planter

The size of the planter eventually depends on the size of the plant. However, it is considered the bigger the size of the planter the better it is. When one goes to buy a planter, there is a scale that is practiced by the sellers. For instance, if they say the plant is 5 inches, they mean the planter is 5 inches wide and 5 inches tall.

The drainage system of the planter

For every plant to grow healthily, it is essential that the stagnant water is removed every day. For the residues of the plant to leave easily, a planter with the right drainage path should be chosen for gardening. For the uninitiated, the drainage path is the small hole found at the bottom of every plant pot.

The material of the planter

After taking care of the planter, one should focus on the material by which it is made. As per reports, ceramic and terracotta are suitable for most of the plants. This is because both the materials are porous in nature i.e. it can observe more water.

