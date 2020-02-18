Kitchen Appliances You Didn't Know Existed That Will Make Your Life Easy

One of the favourite things of every person in their house is the kitchen. The kitchen is the place where one stores and cooks delicious food items, thus becoming a compulsory element of every household. There are many kitchen appliances available of different types and there are many that you never knew existed.

Here is a list of quirky kitchen appliances

Over-The-Sink Strainer Board

What if there is a way to not only cut your vegetables but also wash them all at once. A product called Over-The-Sink Strainer Board will help you achieve the same. The product comes with a chopping board attached to a strainer. You can quickly chop your vegetables on the board and then strain them in the strainer!

Lemon Sprayer

Sometimes lemons become hard to squeeze because of their raw exterior. One great appliance to use is the lemon extractor. All you have to do is fit this extractor in your lemon. You can spray it out on your food and enjoying the lemon flavour!

Yolk Extractor

One of the most difficult things to do is to separate the yolk and the white of the egg from each other if you are a beginner. A yolk extractor will help you to make this work easy. All you have to do is squeeze the mould so that it sucks in the yolk, then you can squeeze it out in a separate bowl.

