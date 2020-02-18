The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Kitchen Appliances You Didn't Know Existed That Will Make Your Life Easy

Home

There are many kitchen appliances available in the market about which people aren't aware of but they can prove to be very useful. Here are some of them.

Written By Yashika Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
kitchen appliances

One of the favourite things of every person in their house is the kitchen. The kitchen is the place where one stores and cooks delicious food items, thus becoming a compulsory element of every household. There are many kitchen appliances available of different types and there are many that you never knew existed.

ALSO READ | PIL On Community Kitchens: SC Slaps Additional Cost Of Rs Five Lakh On Six States

Here is a list of quirky kitchen appliances

Over-The-Sink Strainer Board

What if there is a way to not only cut your vegetables but also wash them all at once. A product called Over-The-Sink Strainer Board will help you achieve the same. The product comes with a chopping board attached to a strainer. You can quickly chop your vegetables on the board and then strain them in the strainer!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by sellmarg (@sellmarg) on

ALSO READ | Video Of Employee Taking Bath In Restaurant's Kitchen Sink Disgusts Netizens

Lemon Sprayer

Sometimes lemons become hard to squeeze because of their raw exterior. One great appliance to use is the lemon extractor. All you have to do is fit this extractor in your lemon. You can spray it out on your food and enjoying the lemon flavour!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ManeStore & Services (@manegiftstore) on

 

ALSO READ | How To Clean Silver At Home Using These Ingredients Available In The Kitchen

Yolk Extractor

One of the most difficult things to do is to separate the yolk and the white of the egg from each other if you are a beginner. A yolk extractor will help you to make this work easy. All you have to do is squeeze the mould so that it sucks in the yolk, then you can squeeze it out in a separate bowl. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by House Of Knives (@houseofknives) on

ALSO READ | SC Slaps Fine Of Rs 5 Lakh On Centre, States For Failing To File Reply On PIL For Community Kitchen

Source: Shutterstock

ALSO READ | Inside 'Chef' Alia Bhatt's Kitchen: Actor Attempts Sabzi Recipe For The First Time; Watch

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NITISH KUMAR 'SUBSERVIENT': KISHOR
AMAR SINGH-BACHCHAN PATCH UP
NO COUP AGAINST BSY: BJP
PAWAR GIVES NEW TWIST TO ELGAR CASE
MUMBAI INDIANS WISH TENDULKAR
TRUMP CAMPAIGN MANAGER'S WRONG POST