Melamine Dinnerware Benefits And Everything You Need To Know About It

When it comes to the types of dinnerware materials out there, there is always a plethora of choices. Even if you have never heard of melamine, you have likely eaten off of a melamine plate. There are many reasons why melamine platters and dishes are becoming more and more popular in the foodservice industry.

If you are looking to know reasons to give melamine a try, keep reading.

Highly durable

Beauty is not the only thing you can get out of using a set of melamine dishes. Melamine dishes are the ideal solution for industrial use because they are highly durable and resistant, which means they won’t break or scratch so easily when accidentally dropped to the floor. Melamine resin makes it very durable and shatter-resistant.

Variety

Melamine dinnerware is a great option if you’re looking to add a little colour and fun to your table. Melamine tableware is designed for many occasions and applications; and is offered in a variety of colours and patterns. In addition, many of the brands also offer higher-end selections that appear like china or ceramic dinnerware.

Insulation

Melamine is ideal for cold food products because of its great insulation. Moreover, it is also good for any cold application – salad bars, buffets, deli displays. It also stays cool to the touch, so it’s perfect for waiters who serve hot entrees.

How to Properly Use Melamine

Do not use melamine tableware for infants or kids.

It can be used to serve cold or room temperature drinks.

Melamine trays can be used to carry serving items.

Serve finger foods and other dishes that have been heated in other.

Avoid abrasive or copper or brass scouring pads when removing stains.

For best results, use a high-alkaline base solution for dishwashing.

