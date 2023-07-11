Monsoon Hacks: 5 Tips To Prevent Furniture Damage

The monsoon season brings relief from scorching heat and rejuvenates the environment. However, it also poses a threat to wooden furniture, which can face damage due to the increased humidity and moisture levels. To help protect your furniture during this rainy season, here is a list of smart hacks that will keep the wood in top condition.

3 things you need to know

Moisture is the bane of wooden furniture as it impacts its texture and durability.

Ensure proper ventilation by opening windows and using exhaust fans to prevent moisture in home.

Invest in waterproof covers or plastic sheets to shield furniture from rainwater, especially outdoor pieces.

Ensure proper ventilation

Good airflow is essential to prevent moisture. Make sure your rooms are well-ventilated. Open windows and use exhaust fans to drive excess moisture out. This will help in reducing the chance of fungus or mold growth on the furniture.

(Keep room well-ventilated by opening windows and using exhaust fans | Image: Shutterstock)

Use moisture-absorbing products and desiccants

Place moisture-absorbing products such as silica gel packets or activated charcoal near your furniture. Place desiccant packets or bags in the drawers and cabinets to absorb excess moisture. These absorbents help in reducing excess moisture in the air, thus protecting your furniture from dampness and damage.

(Absorbents help in reducing excess moisture in the air | Image: Shutterstock)

Elevate furniture and keep away from walls

Raise your furniture slightly off the floor by using blocks or rubber stoppers. This will create a barrier between your furniture and the damp ground. It reduces the chances of water seeping into the legs and causing damage. Position your furniture a few inches away from the walls to allow air circulation. This will prevent moisture from getting trapped between the furniture and the wall.

(It will create a barrier between your furniture, the damp ground and wall | Image: Shutterstock)

Apply protective coatings

Consider applying a layer of protective coating such as varnish or sealant on wooden furniture. Oiling, waxing and varnishing are practical and lasting ways to protect wood. This creates a barrier against moisture and prevents the wood from absorbing water, thus minimising the risk of warping or swelling.

(It creates a barrier against moisture and prevents the wood from absorbing water | Image: Shutterstock)

Clean regularly

Regularly clean and dust your furniture to prevent dirt and grime from accumulating. Use a soft cloth or microfiber duster to remove any moisture or residue that may have settled on the surfaces. No matter how rigid the dust stain looks, do not use a damp cloth over it.

(Do not use a damp cloth over furniture | Image: Shutterstock)

Control humidity levels

Use dehumidifiers or air conditioners to maintain optimal humidity levels in your home. Excess humidity can lead to swelling or warping of wooden furniture, so it’s crucial to keep the indoor environment dry and comfortable.

(It maintain optimal humidity levels in your home | Image: Shutterstock)

DIY hacks

Embrace desi tips that have passed on through the generations to keep wood protected. Camphor and naphthalene balls prove to be affordable remedies for moisture control, termites and pests. Additionally, neem leaves and cloves offer natural alternatives to combat monsoon moisture and the unpleasant musty rainy smell.

(Embracing Desi tips rooted in our ancestors' guidance | Image: Shutterstock)

By following these smart hacks, you can guard your furniture from monsoon damage and enjoy a cozy and worry-free rainy season. Remember, prevention is key, so take proactive measures to protect your furniture and extend its lifespan.