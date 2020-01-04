Pisces Romance Compatibility Says, The Water Sign Is Compatible With THESE Zodiacs

The zodiac sign Pisces is ruled by Neptune and is a water sign. The people under this zodiac signs are born between February 19 and March 20. The symbol of a Pisces is depicted with a pair of fish swimming in a circle, from head to toe. They are known to be highly intuitive and extremely creative. They are the last of the twelve zodiac signs. The romantic and empathetic nature also makes them great partners. However, there are some zodiac signs that are most compatible with a Piscean.

Also Read: New Year 2020: These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Most Likely To Keep Up With Their Resolutions

Here are the zodiac signs which are most compatible with a Pisces

Pisces are extremely compatible with Cancer. It may be primarily because they both are water signs. A Piscean and a Cancerian are both romantically bound by love. There will be a sense of creativity, passion and sensuality in their relationship. Pisces is also compatible with the zodiac sign Libra. Even though both the zodiac signs have nothing in common, it is a classic case of opposite poles attracts for them. While Pisceans need someone gentle and compassionate, the Librans need someone confident and optimistic, who tends to bring out the best in them. They tend to complete each other in a unique manner.

Also Read: Horoscope For Today | Daily Horoscope For All Zodiac Signs | January 03, 2020

Alia Bhatt who is a Pisces is currently in a strong relationship with Ranbir Kapoor who is a Libra

An example of this can be also explained by the compatibility of our Bollywood celebrities. Raazi actor Alia Bhatt is a Pisces who is currently dating her Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor. Ranbir Kapoor is a Libran and the couple has now impressed everyone by keeping their relationship strong. Pisceans are not compatible with strong-headed zodiac signs like Taurus and Leo.

It has also been observed that a Piscean is compatible with a person who is a Capricorn. An interesting fact is that Pisces will also are not compatible with a person sharing the same zodiac sign as them. This may be one reason that due to several circumstances, there has been a very cold vibe between Kangana and Alia in recent times. A Piscean is also known to share a good bond with people belonging to the zodiac sign, Sagittarius.

Also Read: Horoscope For 2020: What The Coming Year Has For All Zodiac Signs

Also Read: Zodiac Signs Who Have The Most Difficult Time Getting Over A Breakup