Clay Pot Decoration Ideas To Help With Your Christmas Preparations

There are several reasons for someone having an excess of clay pots at home. Maybe one is enthusiastic about

planting and has purchased more pots than they require. Decorating the existing plant pots in beautiful designs can also

add a new dimension to one’s home. This process becomes even more inviting when one realizes how easy it is to

decorate these clay pots. So, for those contemplating how to decorate pots, these simple step-by-step instructions

will guide them through the entire process and ensure marvellous results.

How to decorate pots in simple, interesting ways?

Materials required:

● Clay pots

● Sandpaper

● Paintbrushes

● Paint

● Any other decorative item one may want to add to the pot, like pictures

Method:

● First, one needs to sand the rough edges and body of the clay pot to make sure that the surface is smooth.

This makes the painting process easier and ensures that there are no lumps and bumps in the way.

● If one intends to paint the pot, then one needs to put sealant only on the inside of the pot, leaving the paint

to seal the outside. However, if one intends to paste any pictures, then one needs to seal the inside as well

as the outside of the pot with sealant, and then wait for the sealant to dry.

● Tracing the initial design on the pot with chalk will make the painting process easier. The sketch will act as a

base for the paint as well.

● Next, the pot needs to be painted with acrylic paint and paintbrush.

● Often, the weather decides how the paint will dry. In summers, the paint dries quickly due to the heat, while

in the winters, it may take a little more time. If you intend to get the paint dry quickly, then you can place

the painted pot under the fan. Generally, it is a good idea to give the pot a good day or two to dry

completely.

● If one wishes, one can add some more embellishments to the painted pot. This can include printed photos,

or craft jewels, or the like. This will add an extra degree of bling to the pot.

● Finally, the pot should be painted with a final coat of sealant to ensure that everything is in place. The

sealant also gives a nice and glossy finish to the pot and brightens the effect of the paints.

Conclusion

This is one of the many pot decoration methods that one can put into good use. Based on your preference, these

decorations can be simple or complex. For the pots that are placed inside the living space, the colour scheme should be

chosen in such a way so that it matches the surrounding decor.

